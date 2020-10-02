Ely surgery begins national flu vaccination programme as part of government rollout

Dr Katrina Young, a senior GP at St Mary’s Surgery in Ely, is encouraging those eligible for a free NHS flu jab to get vaccinated. Picture: ST MARY’S SURGERY Archant

An Ely surgery has vaccinated over 2,000 patients as part of a government bid to increase the number of people eligible for an NHS flu vaccination.

St Mary’s Surgery has completed 2,465 vaccinations in the first two weeks of this year’s seasonal flu campaign, which will be a phased rollout across the country.

Due to Covid-19, the government wants more people to be eligible for a vaccination, such as those aged over 65 or in high risk groups.

For the first time, people aged between 50-64 who are healthy will also be invited for a free flu jab.

Dr Katrina Young, senior GP at St Mary’s Surgery, said: “I strongly encourage everyone who is eligible for a free NHS flu jab to get vaccinated and help protect themselves, their family and the NHS.

“Those invited in the first phase are the over 65s and those in high risks groups – both adults and children.

“Once this first phase is completed, we will begin to invite others. This will include all those eligible from the 50-64 age group.”

Patients will be screened on entry and social distancing rules will be followed, while a one-way route through the surgery is in operation.

Those that have signed up to receive text messages will be contacted when they are due their flu jab, and then will be required to contact the surgery to book their appointment date and time.

The next clinics at St Mary’s Surgery are planned for October 3, October 17 and November 7. For more information, visit http://www.stmarysely.nhs.uk/.