A doctor's surgery in Waterbeach has been forced to close after the CQC took urgent action following an inspection.

The closure of the surgery at Rosalind Franklin House, in Bannold Road, was "very short notice and rare", according to a statement on the website.

it is hoping to reopen on Monday (November 18).

On the Care Quality Commission (CQC) website, it states: "CQC has taken urgent enforcement action and we have suspended the provider's registration."

The site also says they are carrying out a review of quality at Waterbeach Surgery and will publish a report when the review is complete.

A post on the surgery website this morning (November 14) by Dr Ranam Al Ghazzi, says: "Unfortunately we remain closed until Monday, November 18 at 8.30am.

"We would like to apologise for the inconvenience to all our patients. We are working hard with the CCG to put in additional services to support you over the next few days.

"The closure of the practice was done at very short notice and is rare, it follows a CQC inspection. We are confident we will open by Monday 18th November.

"Please do not use the accident and emergency department at Addenbrooke's as an alternative to general practice follow the guidance below:

"If you have an urgent medical need that can not wait until Monday please call 111.

"If you are due to collect requested prescription please collect from Waterbeach Pharmacy in the village.

"If you have run out of medication and need more before Monday please call 111. If you have a life-threatening emergency please call 999.

"On-line medical advice is also available on the NHS app.

"We will keep the website updated with any further information as we receive it."