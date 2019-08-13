Advanced search

Support for couples after NHS funding for IVF treatment remains frozen in Cambridgeshire

13 August, 2019 - 11:57
Support for couples after NHS funding for IVF treatment remains frozen. Picture: PA WIRE

Support is being offered to couples who have been affected by the announcement that NHS funding for IVF treatment remains frozen in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Open evenings for couples to discuss options available to them will be held at Cambridge IVF headquarters.

It will be an opportunity to learn about options including PURE IVF, which costs £2,500 and is an all-inclusive fixed price treatment, for which most private clinics charge in excess of £5,000.

Their work has been quietly on-going ever since Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) first announced in September 2017 that it was withdrawing funding for IVF treatment.

On Tuesday (Aug 6) the CCG announced it will not be withdrawing that decision.

Service lead and consultant embryologist at Cambridge IVF, Stephen Harbottle, said: "Our assurance to them is that Cambridge IVF, as the assisted conception service provided by Addenbrooke's and the Rosie, will continue to provide coordinated fertility treatment and a well-established and recognised patient pathway."

The clinic, part of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH), will host the next two open evenings between 5pm and 5.45pm and 6.30pm and 7.15pm on August 20 at Kefford House, Maris Lane, Trumpington.

To reserve a place call 01223 349010.

For more information about Cambridge IVF visit https://www.cambridge-ivf.org.uk/

