This October half term, Cambridgeshire County Council will issue each eligible child or young person with a £15 supermarket voucher. - Credit: Archant

Special help with the rising cost of living will be made available over the October half term holiday to eligible families in Cambridgeshire.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s (CCC) joint administration agreed to earmark £3.6million in one-off funds to extend the holiday voucher scheme in Cambridgeshire for each of the school holidays until the February 2023 half term.

The scheme offers parents vouchers for a choice of supermarkets and the vouchers will be sent to eligible families automatically using school data and information held by the local authority.

Chair of CCC’s children and young people’s committee, Cllr Bryony Goodliffe, said: “Many families who were originally struggling during the pandemic are now finding it increasingly difficult to make ends meet due to the rapidly rising cost of living".

This October half term, the council will issue each eligible child or young person with a £15 supermarket voucher to cover the holiday period. They will be sent on October 21.

The voucher will be sent by email and/or text to the nominated parent or carer.

Those eligible will be pupils who meet the following criteria:

Early years pupil premium

Children eligible for income related funded two-year-old education

Eligible for income-related free school meals

Students eligible for 16+ bursary.

The voucher does not need to be used in a single shopping trip and, once claimed, will last for at least a year.

Cllr Goodliffe added: “I am delighted that the council’s joint administration agreed to continue funding the supermarket voucher scheme at the very time when it is needed most – helping families enjoy the half term holiday.”

Further details about the Cambridgeshire holiday voucher scheme can be found on Cambridgeshire County Council’s website.