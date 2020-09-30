Prolific thief, 38, handed prison sentence and ordered to pay back ill-gotten gains

A prolific thief who stole food and alcohol from supermarkets, as well as a number of bikes, across the county, has been given a jail sentence.

Benjamin Hendy, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £3,645 in compensation at court on September 28.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft and stealing bicycles at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Between January 21 and 27, in St Neots, he stole razor blades from Waitrose worth £96, alcohol and food worth £369 from Waitrose in Priory Lane.

He also stole a bottle of wine from Marks and Spencer in High Street, a drill worth £150 from B&Q and alcohol worth £120 from from Nisa in Longsands.

Hendy also stole a bike from Westgate, Peterborough and was caught with a small flick knife and a road bike from White Hart Court, Huntingdon.

He was also found with two bikes from Grammar School Walk, Huntingdon and a bike from Market Hill, St Ives.

PC Josh Ives said: “Hendy is a prolific thief with a number of thefts, from across the county, against his name. The sentence reflects the seriousness and extent of his offending.

“Any breached of the CBO upon his release will be dealt with robustly.”

At court Hendy was also handed a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order with conditions:

• Not to enter any Huntingdon Against Business Crime store within St Neots

• Not to enter any Boots stores in Cambridge

• Not to enter any TK Maxx stores in Cambridge

• Not to enter any shop or retail premises in Cambridge within the boundary of Chesterton Road, Elizabeth Way, East Road, Gonville Place. Lensfield Road, Trumpington Road, The Fen Causeway, Newnham Road, Queens Road, Northampton Street and Chesterton Lane

• To engage with Cambridgeshire drug/alcohol liaison services