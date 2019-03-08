Advanced search

Super Mario themed charity race night at Minster Tavern in Ely to help David ahead of his charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 14:05 04 April 2019

Louise Medhurst, manager of The Minster Tavern in Ely, with local man and regular customer David Lay who is raising money ahead of him taking part in the ‘Grand Départ Classic 2019’ for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: STONEGATE.

Louise Medhurst, manager of The Minster Tavern in Ely, with local man and regular customer David Lay who is raising money ahead of him taking part in the ‘Grand Départ Classic 2019’ for Prostate Cancer UK. Picture: STONEGATE.

A Super Mario themed charity race night is being held at an Ely pub to increase the fundraising total of a local man who is going to be completing first leg of the Tour de France.

The Minster Tavern, on Minster Place in Ely, is hosting the race night, in aid of Prostate Cancer UK, on Sunday April 14 ahead of regular customer David Lay taking on the ‘Grand Départ Classic 2019’.

So far, David, with the help of the Minster Tavern, has raised more than £1,500 through cake sales, a band night, featuring local group the ‘EZY3’, and themed gin nights.

The pub also hosted the world’s biggest pub quiz this month, which raised more than £200 for Prostate Cancer UK, in the official fundraiser organised by PubAid.

Louise Medhurst, manager of the Minster Tavern, said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to do our bit for David and for Prostate Cancer UK.

“We have always said that if we can get one guy to go and get tested, then that’s an achievement in itself.

“The team and I, and our customers, have all really enjoyed the events we’ve held as well – particularly the world’s biggest pub quiz, which was great fun.

“David has been a friend of the Minster Tavern for a long time now and we all wish him every success in what looks to be quite the undertaking.

“He is going to have to maintain a serious pace to complete the course – especially when you consider rest breaks and being on his bike for so long. But we all have every confidence in his biking abilities.”

For a small donation, customers can join the knock out competition which will see competitors pitted against each other to find the ultimate racing champion.

The Grand Départ Classic 2019 race takes place in Brussels, one week ahead of the Tour de France, on 120 miles of freshly paved roads, and must be completed within 12 hours. Prostate Cancer UK aims to raise £400,000 to help beat the disease.

Most Read

‘My physical and mental well-being has taken a beating over the past few years’ - dad runs London Marathon in memory of his four year old son

Henry and Douglas Wright of Ely. Henry is running the London Marathon to raise money for CLIC Sargent cancer charity. Picture: HENRY WRIGHT

‘I have tried to kill my wife’: Willingham man jailed after admitting ‘horrific’ attack with kitchen knives

Willingham man William Morris who stabbed his wife multiple times in a ‘brutal and horrific’ has been jailed. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Ely teacher to run her first half-marathon in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance charity

Ely singer and music teacher Ali Driver, who is also known as ‘Mrs Melody’, will take on the City of Norwich Half Marathon this Sunday (April 7) in aid of the East Anglian Air Ambulance charity. Picture: ALI DRIVER.

Body of community stalwart Martyn Dent pulled from Sixteen Foot Bank only hours before he was due in court to face child sex charges

Martyn Dent of Wimblington whose body was pulled from the Sixteen Foot at Stonea on Monday morning. Police said his death is not being treated as suspicious. Picture; YOUTUBE

Ely work colleagues to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog

Ely work colleagues Jane and Tony to jump out of plane to raise lifesaving funds for rescue dog Asha. Picture: JANE DUNSMORE.

