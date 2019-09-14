Advanced search

Youngsters in Ely commended for reading more than 1,600 books in summer challenge

14 September, 2019 - 13:30
More than 1,600 books were read by children in Ely taking part in the Summer Reading Challenge.

The bookworms, who were tasked to read throughout their school holidays, were handed their medals and certificates this week.

The Summer Reading Challenge takes places nationally every year and children can sign up at their local library.

This year's theme was 'Space Chase' where children taking part in the challenge could join the super space family, The Rockets, to track down books nabbed by mischievous aliens.

There was also a special collector's card for children under three to join in with older brothers and sisters and collect their own gold medal sticker at the end.

Each child could sign up at their local library then read six library books of their choice.

Mayor Mike Rouse joined the youngsters at Ely Library for the presentations.

The challenge helps get three quarters of a million children across the country into libraries each year.

