Summer Lates event at Ely's market place is coming back to the city this Friday as 'mini festival' returns to East Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 15:24 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 22 July 2019

Ely Markets Summer Lates event is returning to the city this Friday (July 26)  heres what you can expect to find. Picture: Archant

Ely Markets Summer Lates event is returning to the city this Friday (July 26)  heres what you can expect to find. Picture: Archant

Archant

The Summer Lates event hosted by Ely Markets is returning to the city this week - here's everything you need to know about the annual festival.

Each year, Ely Markets puts on its Summer Lates street food and live music event in the city's market place, this year it all kicks off on Friday, July 26 from 4pm to 9.30pm.

Emma Grima, commercial director of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "Come over early with the kids or join us in the evening.

This year we've got lots of delicious new street food for you to try, plus music from local ukulele group Ukul-Ely and dancing from 4th Dimension."

There will be street food - from Goan curry and Mexican tamales to Greek souvlaki and delicious meatballs - to enjoy alongside the entertainment.

Silver Oak Coffee will be serving drinks, including their famous Espresso Martinis. A face-paint artist, local traders and craftspeople will complete line-up.

Ms Grima added: "Our Summer Late is a great way to kick start the holidays. Get the whole family in the party mood with some amazing glittery face-paint."

There will be a second Summer Lates event on Friday, August 23, plus a bank holiday weekend 'Summer Celebration' on August 24, 25 and 26.

In a change to previously advertised schedules, the Flavours of the World event over the August bank holiday weekend will no longer be taking place.

