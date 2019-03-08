Advanced search

Summer fete is perfect chance for care home residents to enjoy day of fun in Soham

PUBLISHED: 17:08 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 20 August 2019

A summer fete at Soham Lodge Care Home saw residents delight at rocking ukuleles, vintage cars, cakes and a barbecue. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

A summer fete at Soham Lodge Care Home saw residents delight at rocking ukuleles, vintage cars, cakes and a barbecue.

Friends and families of residents enjoyed an afternoon in the sun at the home on Soham Road.

Activities included face painting, bric a brac, a lucky dip, guess the weight of the cake and a resident's stall with handmade goodies.

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse also paid a visit, opening the fete and bringing along books for residents to enjoy.

Music was provided by the Band of Ukes.

In a post on the Soham Lodge Facebook page, it read: "Thank you so much to everyone who supported today's summer fete.

"Thank you to the Mayor of Ely for bringing many books for our residents as well as opening our fete. I can't wait to show them.

"A great day was had by all."

It comes two weeks after the home enjoyed a visit from larger-than-life drag queen Felicity Flappes in aid of Ely Pride.

She entertained residents and their relatives with singing and banter amid rainbow decorations and festivities.

