Summer day out for members of the Isle of Ely Society for the Blind

PUBLISHED: 16:09 12 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 12 August 2019

A summer trip involving lunch and a tour of gardens was held by the Isle of Ely Society for the Blind. Picture: TINA HILLS

Archant

A summer trip involving lunch and a tour of gardens was held by the Isle of Ely Society for the Blind.

The charity took members to a number of tourist spots in Norfolk so that they could enjoy a day in the sunshine.

First stop was at Norfolk Lavender, then Heacham for coffee, shopping and a stroll around the grounds, then on to Old Hunstanton where they had lunch at The Ancient Mariner and the rest of the afternoon in the gardens.

One of the members said: "What a lovely day we have all had, we look forward to the next one."

Isle of Ely Society for the Blind is a registered charity established in 1923 to care for the blind and partially sighted.

The charity offers home visits, information and advice on low vision aids, equipment and services that are available.

Newsletters are produced quarterly, social clubs are run once a month in March, Ely and Wisbech and there are also outings and Christmas functions.

The charity is open to anyone with a visual impairment for further information ring 01354 656726.

