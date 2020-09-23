Advanced search

Suffolk water carrier called out to ‘well-developed’ building fire in east Cambs

PUBLISHED: 12:56 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:56 23 September 2020

Firefighters along with a water carrier from Newmarket in Suffolk were called to a building fire in Soham on September 22. Picture: Twitter/@mark_hardingham

Fire crews from Newmarket in Suffolk were called to a “well-developed” building fire in east Cambridgeshire this week.

A state-of-the-art water carrier from the Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service was used to assist our region’s firefighters on Tuesday, September 22.

One crew from Ely, along with the Newmarket water carrier, was called at around 11pm after a blaze broke out on Broad Piece in Soham.

The accidental fire left firefighters working until after 1am after working hard to put out the blaze more than two hours.

A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 10.52pm crews were called to a fire on Broad Piece in Soham.

“Firefighters arrived to find a well-developed fire in a building.

“Wearing breathing apparatus, they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their stations by 1.20am; the cause of the fire was accidental.”

