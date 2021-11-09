Sue Smith, a Gary Barlow superfan and Ely childminder, has organised a raffle prize of two VIP tickets to one of the musician's concerts to raise funds for Children in Need. Pictures: Sue Smith - Credit: Archant

A Gary Barlow-loving childminder from Ely who has raised thousands of pounds for Children In Need over the last decade is holding a charity auction of Take That memorabilia.

Sue Smith, who clocks up 21 years of childminding this month, said: "So far for 2021 my total is £1,090 and still rising thanks to fans of Take That and Gary Barlow who have donated tour memorabilia and those who have donated their pennies and pounds to this charity raffle."

Among the items up for grabs are tour tickets to Gary’s solo gig in December, his new wines and bundles of his new Christmas album.

Sue, who received a Zoom call from Mr Barlow himself just before Christmas 2020 to thank her for her fundraising efforts, has 26 separate raffles going on.

"He thanked me personally for my fundraising and for the support I give to him," she said. "It was very humbling."

In 2019, Sue and her daughter (who is her childminding assistant) were invited onto The One Show and, last year, they raised £1,800 for the charity - with £1,300 coming from fellow Take That fans.

The 2020 total was all raised virtually as they couldn’t host an event due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On top of the Gary Barlow raffle, Sue is running an event at Treetops in Ely today (November 9) to which childminders are invited to attend a musical session and soft play.

Entrance fees will be donated to Children In Need, with raffle prizes donated by local businesses and tickets.