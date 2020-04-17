Video

LETTER: Sue Ryder in ‘critical need’ of PPE with ‘stocks set to run out imminently’

Sue Ryder Care are pleading for urgent support during the coronavirus pandemic.Some of the team is pictured. Picture: SUE RYDER CARE Archant

Sue Ryder, the national palliative care provider, is still in critical need of PPE with stocks set to imminently run out.

I have worked in healthcare as a nurse and a leader for many years and never experienced anything like this.

I never know when the next batch of supplies are coming, or what will be in that batch, I never know what the day will bring. We can go from no cases of coronavirus to three within a few hours.

To see a young nurse with tears in her eyes above her mask is heart wrenching.

As the hospice director I have a responsibility to keep patients, staff and visitors safe and without adequate PPE that is not possible.

We provide PPE for visitors when it is needed but this further depletes our supplies. We are doing everything we can to lessen the footfall, so visiting is restricted to one visitor when someone is at the end of their life.

I had to watch a grown man cry as he left the hospice not knowing when he would see his mother again. FRAN PEMBERTON, regional public relations officer at Sue Ryder