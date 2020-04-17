Advanced search

Video

LETTER: Sue Ryder in ‘critical need’ of PPE with ‘stocks set to run out imminently’

PUBLISHED: 16:52 17 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 17 April 2020

Fran Pemberton

Sue Ryder Care are pleading for urgent support during the coronavirus pandemic.Some of the team is pictured. Picture: SUE RYDER CARE

Sue Ryder Care are pleading for urgent support during the coronavirus pandemic.Some of the team is pictured. Picture: SUE RYDER CARE

Archant

Sue Ryder, the national palliative care provider, is still in critical need of PPE with stocks set to imminently run out.

I have worked in healthcare as a nurse and a leader for many years and never experienced anything like this.

I never know when the next batch of supplies are coming, or what will be in that batch, I never know what the day will bring. We can go from no cases of coronavirus to three within a few hours.

To see a young nurse with tears in her eyes above her mask is heart wrenching.

As the hospice director I have a responsibility to keep patients, staff and visitors safe and without adequate PPE that is not possible.

We provide PPE for visitors when it is needed but this further depletes our supplies. We are doing everything we can to lessen the footfall, so visiting is restricted to one visitor when someone is at the end of their life.

I had to watch a grown man cry as he left the hospice not knowing when he would see his mother again. FRAN PEMBERTON, regional public relations officer at Sue Ryder

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ely Standard. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Most Read

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

‘Stop panting viruses through our village; stay away’ the sign that provoked an outcry in part of Cambridgeshire

Cyclists urged to 'stay away' from Coveney near Ely. The sign has provoked a mixed response. Pictures; FACEBOOK

Man claiming to have coronavirus, arrested and charged with multiple counts of assault, criminal damage, theft and harassment

The Co-op in North Street, Burwell, where Benjamin Seaton claimed to have coronavirus before assaulting and spitting at members of staff. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Balaclava man jumps from car and hurls bricks at police who stopped him in the early hours in Cambridgeshire village

Police want to find the man wearing a balaclava who got out of a car and hurled bricks at police in Cottenham in the early hours of Good Friday. Picture; GOOGLE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Ely is a lovely place in which to live but it’s a pity that we still have our share of scum around the place’

Cash stolen outside a house in Ely selling veg and eggs. Picture; SUBMITTED

Latest from the Ely Standard

Motorcyclist hospitalised after single-vehicle collision on A10 Ely bypass

A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a single-vehicle collision on the A10 Ely bypass. Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

LETTER: Sue Ryder in ‘critical need’ of PPE with ‘stocks set to run out imminently’

Sue Ryder Care are pleading for urgent support during the coronavirus pandemic.Some of the team is pictured. Picture: SUE RYDER CARE

Support from around the globe for nurse who received note telling her she was a “disgrace”

Bex Williams a Nurse at Peterborough City Hospital. Picture: ITV Anglia.

Littleport artist keeps families busy during coronavirus pandemic by creating labyrinths

Jane Frost along with her husband Tim have created labyrinths at Woodfen Green in Littleport. Picture: TIM FROST

Coronavirus: Prostate Cancer UK launch #StayPuttChallenge for golfers

Prostate Cancer UK have launched the #StayPuttChallenge to raise funds during the coronavirus pandemic
Drive 24