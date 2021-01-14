News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Radio host launches new folk music show

Published: 12:37 PM January 14, 2021    Updated: 12:58 PM January 14, 2021
Sue Marchant

Former BBC Radio Cambridgeshire broadcaster Sue Marchant, of Ely, has launched her own folk music show on DELUX Radio. - Credit: SUSAN MARCHANT

An Ely woman who took voluntary redundancy from BBC Radio Cambridgeshire at the end of 2020 has launched her own folk music show.

Sue Marchant's show for DELUX Radio, which airs on Saturday evenings from 8-10pm, is growing quickly and attracting listeners from around the world.

Having hosted specialist shows playing folk, roots and Americana in her previous roles, Sue said her passion is in live music and helping new musicians/bands.

Sue is also involved with the Ely Folk Festival, Folk East, Cambridge Folk Festival, The Cambridge Rock Festival, Gate to Southwell Festival and Festivals for Rock, Blues and Folk at Butlins, Skegness.

She is also putting out a folk show on Spotted in Ely on Monday evenings from 7-9pm.

Sue said: "I am really excited by these new opportunities that modern technology allows. There are many plans and projects which will be revealed as they happen."

Aside from music, Sue set up an Ely Market stall - Groovy Sue's - where she sold smellies and antiques before the latest Covid-19 lockdown. 

Ely News

