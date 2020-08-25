Firefighters called out at 4am to ‘deliberate’ motorbike blaze on east Cambs road

Firefighters were called to Stuntney Causeway in Ely to a suspected motorbike arson attack. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Firefighters were called out in the early hours of the morning to a motorbike blaze believed to have been started by arsonists.

Crews were called at around 3.50am on Monday (August 24) to Stuntney Causeway in Ely to reports of a motorcycle fire on the road.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.54am, one crew from Ely was called to a fire in the open on Stuntney Causeway, Ely.

“The crew arrived to find a motorcycle on fire. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 4.40am.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.