Firefighters called out at 4am to ‘deliberate’ motorbike blaze on east Cambs road
PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:24 25 August 2020
Google Maps
Firefighters were called out in the early hours of the morning to a motorbike blaze believed to have been started by arsonists.
Crews were called at around 3.50am on Monday (August 24) to Stuntney Causeway in Ely to reports of a motorcycle fire on the road.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 3.54am, one crew from Ely was called to a fire in the open on Stuntney Causeway, Ely.
“The crew arrived to find a motorcycle on fire. Firefighters used a hose reel to extinguish the fire, before returning to their station by 4.40am.
“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate.”
Anyone with information should contact police by visiting cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.