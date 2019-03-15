Advanced search

Notorious Stuntney Bridge in Cambridgeshire gets bashed AGAIN by ‘replacement van driver’ during his ‘first time in Ely’

15 March, 2019 - 09:54
The second time Stuntney Bridge has been hit since improvements – this was allegedly the driver’s first time in Ely. Picture: SUBMITTED

The infamous Stuntney Bridge at Ely’s railway station has been hit by another van driver – making it the second since improvements were made.

A large white Mercedes van had its roof ripped off during the accident which took place this morning (March 15) at around 9am.

Social media reports suggest that it was the driver’s first time in Ely and that he was acting as a replacement driver for a local man from the same firm.

The news comes just 11 days after a similar-sized van crashed into the same bridge – the accident prompted a new warning from Network Rail, “wise up, size up”.

The bridge had been shut since November while work was carried out to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists in the area.

Since 2009, the bridge – crowned the UK’s most bashed bridge in an informal annual ‘competition’ – has now been struck more than 100 times.

Last year it was revealed that despite numerous warning signs, drivers continue to underestimate the height of the bridge and have caused 36 hours of delays for rail passengers.

Network Rail says it has spent more than £100,000 in the past five years on repairs.

