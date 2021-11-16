News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Railway bridge named amongst top 10 ‘most bashed bridges in Britain’

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:56 PM November 16, 2021
Updated: 3:57 PM November 16, 2021
Stuntney bridge in Ely has been named amongst the top 10 'most bashed bridges in Britain' by Network Rail.

Stuntney bridge in Ely has been named amongst the top 10 'most bashed bridges in Britain' by Network Rail. - Credit: Network Rail / ARCHANT

A railway bridge in Ely, known as Stuntney bridge, has been named amongst the top 10 ‘most bashed bridges in Britain’ by Network Rail. 

It was named as one of three ‘big hitters’ in the Anglia region, after it was stuck four times last year. 

The bridge has a clear warning message on it for drivers that says ‘warning very low bridge’ and shows the height as just 2.7 metres. 

Members of the public have taken to social media many times expressing their concerns over the ‘bridge bashing’. 

(Pictured: previous hit in March 2019) This is NOT a mirageÖ Elyís Stuntney Bridge really has been h

(Pictured: previous hit in March 2019) Picture: NETWORK RAIL - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

This is NOT a mirageÖ Elyís Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER sto

Stuntney bridge has been ranked in the top 10 'most bashed bridges in Britain' Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: SUBMITTED

The van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain‚Äôs Most Bashed Bridge, at around 8.40am this

This van hit Stuntney Bridge in Ely, nicknamed Britain's Most Bashed Bridge, on June 11. - Credit: Krzysztof Sawadro

The second time Stuntney Bridge has been hit since improvements – this was allegedly the driver’s fi

This was the second time Stuntney Bridge had been hit since improvements – this was allegedly the driver’s first time in Ely. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: Archant

The other two bridges listed were Ipswich Road bridge in Manningtree (eight times) and Abbey Farm in Thetford (20 times). 

Coddenham Road bridge in Suffolk gained first place after it was struck 19 times last year. 

Network Rail's route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows said: "We urge professional operators and drivers to look out for road signs warning of oncoming bridges."

Stuntney bridge in Ely has been named amongst the top 10 'most bashed bridges in Britain' by Network Rail.

Stuntney bridge in Ely has been named amongst the top 10 'most bashed bridges in Britain' by Network Rail. - Credit: Network Rail

Another van has struck Stuntney Bridge in Ely this afternoon (September 11). Picture: Twitter/@EastC

A van struck Stuntney Bridge in Ely on September 11. Picture: Twitter/@EastCambsCops - Credit: Twitter/@EastCambsCops

In 2018 Stuntney Bridge in Ely was dubbed ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ after being struck more tha

In 2018 Stuntney Bridge in Ely was dubbed ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ after being struck more than 120 times and was featured in the world’s news. - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 ‘My daughter can’t sleep in her own room’ - family’s new home nightmare
  2. 2 Care worker stole from severely disabled man to buy games consoles and takeaways
  3. 3 Drivers flee after crashing into parked cars in two separate collisions
  1. 4 Councillors given police warnings over Covid breaches
  2. 5 Chair forced to resign for health reasons
  3. 6 Drink driver jailed after being caught for SEVENTH time
  4. 7 UK terror threat level raised to severe
  5. 8 Garden gets touch of ‘post-lockdown TLC’
  6. 9 Hotel restaurant awarded two AA rosettes for ‘excellent standards'
  7. 10 Underground fire forces road to close
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cityglades homes., Ditton Walk, Cambridge Tuesday 09 November 2021. Picture by Terry Harris.

Cambs Live

Huffing and puffing as £650,000 homes begin to come down

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Soham Christmas lights couple Helen and John Attlesey have again decorated their home and garden for charity.

Christmas | Video

Big Christmas lights switch-on arrives

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Recovery of a Mercedes GL following a two vehicle crash on the Forty Foot Bank, Chatteris. 

Cambs Live

Cars enter river after Fenland crash

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Kathleen Pitts

Police name victim of guided busway fatality

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon