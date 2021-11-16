Gallery

A railway bridge in Ely, known as Stuntney bridge, has been named amongst the top 10 ‘most bashed bridges in Britain’ by Network Rail.

It was named as one of three ‘big hitters’ in the Anglia region, after it was stuck four times last year.

The bridge has a clear warning message on it for drivers that says ‘warning very low bridge’ and shows the height as just 2.7 metres.

Members of the public have taken to social media many times expressing their concerns over the ‘bridge bashing’.

This was the second time Stuntney Bridge had been hit since improvements – this was allegedly the driver’s first time in Ely. Picture: SUBMITTED - Credit: Archant

The other two bridges listed were Ipswich Road bridge in Manningtree (eight times) and Abbey Farm in Thetford (20 times).

Coddenham Road bridge in Suffolk gained first place after it was struck 19 times last year.

Network Rail's route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows said: "We urge professional operators and drivers to look out for road signs warning of oncoming bridges."

In 2018 Stuntney Bridge in Ely was dubbed ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ after being struck more than 120 times and was featured in the world’s news. - Credit: Archant



