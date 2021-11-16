Gallery
Railway bridge named amongst top 10 ‘most bashed bridges in Britain’
- Credit: Network Rail / ARCHANT
A railway bridge in Ely, known as Stuntney bridge, has been named amongst the top 10 ‘most bashed bridges in Britain’ by Network Rail.
It was named as one of three ‘big hitters’ in the Anglia region, after it was stuck four times last year.
The bridge has a clear warning message on it for drivers that says ‘warning very low bridge’ and shows the height as just 2.7 metres.
Members of the public have taken to social media many times expressing their concerns over the ‘bridge bashing’.
The other two bridges listed were Ipswich Road bridge in Manningtree (eight times) and Abbey Farm in Thetford (20 times).
Coddenham Road bridge in Suffolk gained first place after it was struck 19 times last year.
Network Rail's route director for Anglia, Ellie Burrows said: "We urge professional operators and drivers to look out for road signs warning of oncoming bridges."
