News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Gallery

Inside this picturesque three-bed cottage complete with stone flooring

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:36 AM February 5, 2021    Updated: 12:11 PM February 5, 2021
This stunning three-bed cottage located just five miles from Ely railway station is on the market for offers in the region of £365,000.

This stunning three-bed cottage located just five miles from Ely railway station is on the market for offers in the region of £365,000. - Credit: Yopa

A stunning three-bed property – complete with original wood beams, stone flooring and an inglenook fireplace – has gone on the market near Ely.  

Located just five miles from the railway station and 0.2 miles to the nearest primary and secondary schools, this cottage is the perfect family home.  

Living space with exposed brick walls and original wood beams. 

Living space with exposed brick walls and original wood beams. - Credit: Yopa

The rustic-looking home – which features beautiful French doors to the rear garden – is located at The Butts in Soham and is on the market for £365,000.  

“The dining room has tiled flooring and also benefits from having an inglenook fireplace,” said seller Guy Joseph on Yopa.co.uk.  

The kitchen complete with wood beams and stone flooring.

The kitchen complete with wood beams and stone flooring. - Credit: Yopa

“The kitchen is practical and has tiled flooring, five ring gas hob with extractor hood over, built-in oven, space and plumbing for a dishwasher, steel sink with draining unit and a door to a useful utility area which doubles up as office space.  

You may also want to watch:

“The utility area also has a cloakroom with low level WC and hand washbasin, storage with space and plumbing for a washing machine and a door to the rear garden. 

The rustic-looking dining room. 

The rustic-looking dining room. - Credit: Yopa

“Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two of which are double in size and boast an exposed brick-built chimney breast.  

Most Read

  1. 1 City centre car park to get ‘new lease of life’ in refurbishment project
  2. 2 Disused care home could house homeless
  3. 3 Honesty the best policy as firm marks anniversary
  1. 4 Tribute to crash victim who had 'infectious laugh and smile'
  2. 5 Knife-carrying teen caught with cash and drugs tried to jump from window
  3. 6 Six more 'pods' to provide lifeline for homeless
  4. 7 Man wanted in connection with ‘series of thefts and vehicle offences’
  5. 8 Counterfeit cash and replica firearm found by police dog during raid
  6. 9 £6,200 raised for Facebook page editor after live streaming news he has incurable cancer
  7. 10 Rare model steam engines worth up to £15,000 stolen from outbuilding

“A Jack and Jill style en-suite is utilized by two bedrooms whilst a spacious family bathroom has a panelled bath with tile surround, low level WC, inset washbasin with under cupboard storage and a large separate shower cubicle. 

Stunning bedroom with more exposed brick walls. 

Stunning bedroom with more exposed brick walls. - Credit: Yopa

“Outside, the property is set back behind well-tended shrubbery and a driveway to the side with parking for two cars. The rear garden is enclosed and is mainly laid to lawn.” 

To view the property, visit: www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/214521

Living space with exposed brick walls and original wood beams. 

Living space with exposed brick walls and original wood beams. - Credit: Yopa

Inside the bathroom with original wood beams.

Inside the bathroom with original wood beams. - Credit: Yopa


Hot Properties
Soham News
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fast expanding Lancaster Way Business Park, Ely. It will benefit from an £800,000 improvement scheme to the roundabout to access the park. 

In a roundabout way, leader believes right decision made on Ely crossing

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Burst banks of the River Ouse, December 2020

Flooding

Corkers Crisps CEO leads community campaign to tackle flooding

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
Sutton Gault tonight Friday January 29th - a major incident was recorded as a host of emergency services responded to a stranded driver caught in the floods. 

Emergency Services

Major operation to rescue driver who ignored flood warning sign

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Take a look inside Sutton’s new Co-op store on Ely Road which opens to the public on Friday, February 19. 

Retail

First look inside new state-of-the-art community Co-op store

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus