Published: 11:36 AM February 5, 2021 Updated: 12:11 PM February 5, 2021

This stunning three-bed cottage located just five miles from Ely railway station is on the market for offers in the region of £365,000. - Credit: Yopa

A stunning three-bed property – complete with original wood beams, stone flooring and an inglenook fireplace – has gone on the market near Ely.

Located just five miles from the railway station and 0.2 miles to the nearest primary and secondary schools, this cottage is the perfect family home.

Living space with exposed brick walls and original wood beams. - Credit: Yopa

The rustic-looking home – which features beautiful French doors to the rear garden – is located at The Butts in Soham and is on the market for £365,000.

“The dining room has tiled flooring and also benefits from having an inglenook fireplace,” said seller Guy Joseph on Yopa.co.uk.

The kitchen complete with wood beams and stone flooring. - Credit: Yopa

“The kitchen is practical and has tiled flooring, five ring gas hob with extractor hood over, built-in oven, space and plumbing for a dishwasher, steel sink with draining unit and a door to a useful utility area which doubles up as office space.

“The utility area also has a cloakroom with low level WC and hand washbasin, storage with space and plumbing for a washing machine and a door to the rear garden.

The rustic-looking dining room. - Credit: Yopa

“Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, two of which are double in size and boast an exposed brick-built chimney breast.

“A Jack and Jill style en-suite is utilized by two bedrooms whilst a spacious family bathroom has a panelled bath with tile surround, low level WC, inset washbasin with under cupboard storage and a large separate shower cubicle.

Stunning bedroom with more exposed brick walls. - Credit: Yopa

“Outside, the property is set back behind well-tended shrubbery and a driveway to the side with parking for two cars. The rear garden is enclosed and is mainly laid to lawn.”

To view the property, visit: www.yopa.co.uk/properties/details/214521

Inside the bathroom with original wood beams. - Credit: Yopa



