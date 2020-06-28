Gallery

Fen photographer shares stunning photos of peregrine falcons at Ely Cathedral

Several peregrine falcons have made Ely Cathedral their home and Fen photographer Martyn Jolley posted these stunning photos on the Nature of the Fens Facebook page. Picture: MARTYN JOLLEY Archant

Fenland photographer Martyn Jolley has shared these stunning photos of peregrine falcons that have set up home at Ely Cathedral - which re-opens for private prayer on July 3.

Peregrines usually nest on rocky cliff edges, their young eggs resting precariously without any nesting material to protect and support them.

But earlier this month it was revealed that two set up home in the tower of Ely Cathedral last year - and it seems they’re here to stay.

The peregrine is the fastest bird on Earth and has been recorded flying at speeds just under 250mph. These birds of prey have previously been close to extinction in the UK because of pesticide use and hunting.

They can grow up to half a metre in length and have a wingspan of over a metre. Their life expectancy is between 15 and 18 years, and they can breed from around two years of age.

More recently, they’re choosing to breed in larger cities and are nesting in man-made structures like industrial buildings, churches and high-rise buildings.

You can find more of Martyn’s images on the Nature of the Fens Facebook page.

