Artistic students' work goes on display at Babylon Arts Gallery in Ely

Wonderful display of local schools art at the Babylon Gallery in a new exhibition sponsored by Ely Hereward Rotary. Picture: BABYLON GALLERY/ MIKE ROUSE Archant

It was the 11th year of artistic students from across East Cambridgeshire displaying their pieces at Babylon Arts Gallery in Ely.

Talented youngsters from across the district had their work framed on the walls of the community craft centre at Waterside.

The schools art exhibition was started by local artist Ted Coney in 2009 as a chance for teachers and parents to celebrate their child's work.

A diverse range of pieces were on display, focusing on everything from animals, scenery, people and objects that had been painted or drawn.

It will run from January 10 to January 25.

Babylon Arts aim to be seen as an essential part of the area's cultural, economic and artistic life.

They aim to enrich more people's lives through inspiring with art.

They value diversity, promote equality and provide a supportive environment for artists, audiences, partners and businesses to be creative.

