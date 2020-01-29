Advanced search

King's Ely students in top form at senior maths challenge

PUBLISHED: 16:01 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:01 29 January 2020

King’s Ely students were on top form in their senior maths challenge after claiming a haul of certificates. Picture: KING’S ELY

King's Ely students were on top form after claiming a haul of certificates in a national maths competition.

The school won a total of seven gold, 14 silver and bronze certificates at the senior maths challenge held by the UK Mathematics Trust, with 51 King's Ely Senior students taking part in an event which attracted more than 200,000 pupils nationwide.

Entrants competed in a 90-minute, multiple-choice competition designed to encourage mathematical reasoning, precision of thought and fluency in using basic mathematical techniques to solve problems.

Audrienne Bezzina, head of mathematics at King's Ely Senior, said: "The fact that 35 of the 51 King's Ely students who participated in the senior maths challenge have been awarded certificates is a huge achievement.

"We are extremely proud of our students' achievements and we are looking forward to more mathematics and STEM competitions throughout this academic year."

This success comes after King's Ely finished second out of 21 schools in the annual senior team maths challenge in November.

