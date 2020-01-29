King's Ely students in top form at senior maths challenge

King's Ely students were on top form in their senior maths challenge after claiming a haul of certificates. Picture: KING'S ELY Archant

King's Ely students were on top form after claiming a haul of certificates in a national maths competition.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The school won a total of seven gold, 14 silver and bronze certificates at the senior maths challenge held by the UK Mathematics Trust, with 51 King's Ely Senior students taking part in an event which attracted more than 200,000 pupils nationwide.

You may also want to watch:

Entrants competed in a 90-minute, multiple-choice competition designed to encourage mathematical reasoning, precision of thought and fluency in using basic mathematical techniques to solve problems.

Audrienne Bezzina, head of mathematics at King's Ely Senior, said: "The fact that 35 of the 51 King's Ely students who participated in the senior maths challenge have been awarded certificates is a huge achievement.

"We are extremely proud of our students' achievements and we are looking forward to more mathematics and STEM competitions throughout this academic year."

This success comes after King's Ely finished second out of 21 schools in the annual senior team maths challenge in November.