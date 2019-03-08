Music-loving students from Witchford Village College take techie trip to Cambridge Junction as they explore careers in the industry

Pupils from Witchford Village College took a techie trip to Cambridge Junction to explore different careers in the industry. Picture: Supplied / WVC Supplied / WVC

Music students from Witchford explored different careers in the industry as they took a trip to one of Cambridgeshire's most popular music venues.

Year 10 pupils from Witchford Village College visited the Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, September 11 as they learned about work behind the scenes of a live gig.

Sofia, one of the students on the trip, said: "There were many music workshops to take part in; a tour of the building and an interviewing panel.

"The day was incredibly interesting and I had a brilliant experience. I gained a lot of musical knowledge and information about potential creative careers."

Pupils were joined by other schools from across the region as they composed songs and explored the lighting and speaker grid suspended above the venue.

Sofia added: "We walked on the tension wire grid above the theatre venue. I am not particularly keen on heights, which made the experience more terrifying!

"After that, my group took part in an interview panel. We interviewed Junction staff members asking about what their jobs involve.

"Our group then saw the theatre dressing rooms and concert stage. The Junction is a very interesting building, and one I would definitely visit for concerts and shows in future."