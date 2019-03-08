Advanced search

Music-loving students from Witchford Village College take techie trip to Cambridge Junction as they explore careers in the industry

PUBLISHED: 12:40 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:40 16 September 2019

Pupils from Witchford Village College took a techie trip to Cambridge Junction to explore different careers in the industry. Picture: Supplied / WVC

Pupils from Witchford Village College took a techie trip to Cambridge Junction to explore different careers in the industry. Picture: Supplied / WVC

Supplied / WVC

Music students from Witchford explored different careers in the industry as they took a trip to one of Cambridgeshire's most popular music venues.

Pupils from Witchford Village College took a techie trip to Cambridge Junction to explore different careers in the industry. Picture: Supplied / WVCPupils from Witchford Village College took a techie trip to Cambridge Junction to explore different careers in the industry. Picture: Supplied / WVC

Year 10 pupils from Witchford Village College visited the Cambridge Junction on Wednesday, September 11 as they learned about work behind the scenes of a live gig.

Sofia, one of the students on the trip, said: "There were many music workshops to take part in; a tour of the building and an interviewing panel.

You may also want to watch:

"The day was incredibly interesting and I had a brilliant experience. I gained a lot of musical knowledge and information about potential creative careers."

Pupils from Witchford Village College took a techie trip to Cambridge Junction to explore different careers in the industry. Picture: Supplied / WVCPupils from Witchford Village College took a techie trip to Cambridge Junction to explore different careers in the industry. Picture: Supplied / WVC

Pupils were joined by other schools from across the region as they composed songs and explored the lighting and speaker grid suspended above the venue.

Sofia added: "We walked on the tension wire grid above the theatre venue. I am not particularly keen on heights, which made the experience more terrifying!

"After that, my group took part in an interview panel. We interviewed Junction staff members asking about what their jobs involve.

"Our group then saw the theatre dressing rooms and concert stage. The Junction is a very interesting building, and one I would definitely visit for concerts and shows in future."

Most Read

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

REVIEW: Luxury camping with fury llamas with a glass of bubbly in the hot tub – all of this is just a couple of miles out of Wisbech

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

Pallets and boxes fire spreads to barn in Little Downham

A large number of pallets and boxes have caught fire in Little Downham spreading to a nearby barn. Picture: JACKIE YATES

30 new neighbourhood officers will work to ‘build trust, understand community needs and solve local problems’ across Cambridgeshire

“Working to build trust, understand community needs and solving local problems” are some of the things that 30 new neighbourhood officers will be doing to help prevent crime across Cambridgeshire. Picture: POLICE.

Faced with ‘significant budget pressures’ Cambridgeshire County Council rolls out proposals for charging more for adult social care

Cllr Anna Bailey, chairwoman of the adults committee said: “Due to the significant budget pressures and the temporary nature of government funding for adult social care means we now have to make difficult decisions' Picture; CCC

Most Read

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

REVIEW: Luxury camping with fury llamas with a glass of bubbly in the hot tub – all of this is just a couple of miles out of Wisbech

Luxury camping with llamas in West Walton, less than three miles out of Wisbech. Maddie Callaghan went to find out what it is like. Picture: Maddie Callaghan / ARCHANT

Pallets and boxes fire spreads to barn in Little Downham

A large number of pallets and boxes have caught fire in Little Downham spreading to a nearby barn. Picture: JACKIE YATES

30 new neighbourhood officers will work to ‘build trust, understand community needs and solve local problems’ across Cambridgeshire

“Working to build trust, understand community needs and solving local problems” are some of the things that 30 new neighbourhood officers will be doing to help prevent crime across Cambridgeshire. Picture: POLICE.

Faced with ‘significant budget pressures’ Cambridgeshire County Council rolls out proposals for charging more for adult social care

Cllr Anna Bailey, chairwoman of the adults committee said: “Due to the significant budget pressures and the temporary nature of government funding for adult social care means we now have to make difficult decisions' Picture; CCC

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘This is just the start’: Protesters march through Ely High Street and ‘die in’ outside cathedral as they warn of ‘climate emergency’

Extinction Rebellion Ely shut down the city’s high street at the weekend and held a ‘die in’ outside the cathedral. Picture: Supplied / XR Ely

More than 700 children in Cambridgeshire need a foster carer

More than 700 children in Cambridgeshire still need a foster carer despite 24 families offering homes last year. Picture: Cambridgeshire County Council

Music-loving students from Witchford Village College take techie trip to Cambridge Junction as they explore careers in the industry

Pupils from Witchford Village College took a techie trip to Cambridge Junction to explore different careers in the industry. Picture: Supplied / WVC

Work under way to prepare US base for new jets and 1,200 extra personnel

Work under way at RAF Lakenheath Picture: Supplied by RAF Lakenheath

Son launches fund raising appeal to pay for the funeral of his father whose body lay undiscovered in Fenland home for two weeks

Estranged family: In the photo is Tim, second left, his half brothers Curtis and Ryan, and on the right their dad Terry. Picture: GOFUNDME
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists