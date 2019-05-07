Students pledge success in empowering activity day at Ely College

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE. Archant

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College.

The #PLEDGESandFuturesDay was the last event of the school term which was led by staff and external speakers.

Year 7 worked in the hall most of the day with Learn 2 Earn activities, provided by Young Enterprise.

Students worked as a year group, empowering them to make informed decisions about their future careers and finances.

Year 8 completed a series of citizenship sessions including:

- Safety for school, led by Sgt Phil Priestly and his team at Cambridgeshire Police.

Introduced by Lucy Frazer MP, they covered conflict resolution, cyber safety, county lines and knife and gun crimes.

Year 9 celebrated the diverse background of the college including culture, sport, food and festivals.

Students in year 10 were lucky to get a tour of Anglia Ruskin University followed by a series of workshops on Higher Education in school.

Year 11s also demonstrated commitment to their revision schedules and took the day to focus on exam preparation, working on their core subjects.