Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Students pledge success in empowering activity day at Ely College

07 May, 2019 - 17:06
Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Archant

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College.

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE. Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

The #PLEDGESandFuturesDay was the last event of the school term which was led by staff and external speakers.

Year 7 worked in the hall most of the day with Learn 2 Earn activities, provided by Young Enterprise.

Students worked as a year group, empowering them to make informed decisions about their future careers and finances.

Year 8 completed a series of citizenship sessions including:

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE. Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

You may also want to watch:

- Safety for school, led by Sgt Phil Priestly and his team at Cambridgeshire Police.

Introduced by Lucy Frazer MP, they covered conflict resolution, cyber safety, county lines and knife and gun crimes.

Year 9 celebrated the diverse background of the college including culture, sport, food and festivals.

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE. Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Students in year 10 were lucky to get a tour of Anglia Ruskin University followed by a series of workshops on Higher Education in school.

Year 11s also demonstrated commitment to their revision schedules and took the day to focus on exam preparation, working on their core subjects.

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

When 39 became 28 - and what happened to the former 39 members of East Cambridgeshire District Council

Here's what happened to the 39 former councillors at East Cambs Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Sutton CofE primary school drops from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvements’ in six areas including teaching, outcomes for pupils and early years provision

'Requires improvement' was the verdict of Ofsted in all six key areas when they carried out a two day inspection in March of Sutton CofE primary school.

Stolen motorbike rider collides with driver of car in East Cambridgeshire before both leave the scene before police arrive

The area where a motorbike and car collided last week before both rider and driver left the scene before police officers arrived. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

When 39 became 28 - and what happened to the former 39 members of East Cambridgeshire District Council

Here's what happened to the 39 former councillors at East Cambs Council. Picture: ARCHANT

Sutton CofE primary school drops from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvements’ in six areas including teaching, outcomes for pupils and early years provision

'Requires improvement' was the verdict of Ofsted in all six key areas when they carried out a two day inspection in March of Sutton CofE primary school.

Stolen motorbike rider collides with driver of car in East Cambridgeshire before both leave the scene before police arrive

The area where a motorbike and car collided last week before both rider and driver left the scene before police officers arrived. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ely Standard

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Daphne Du Maurier memorabilia sale grosses £150,000 at Ely auction including her last typewriter that sold for 40 times it estimate

Daphne Du Maurier's last typewriter, an Olympia SM4, was a star item as it went under the hammer for £6,350 – 40 times more than its estimate. Picture; ROWLEY'S

Students pledge success in empowering activity day at Ely College

Students were empowered by learning about their future careers, finances and community as part of a PLEDGES day at Ely College. Picture: ELY COLLEGE.

Sutton CofE primary school drops from ‘good’ to ‘requires improvements’ in six areas including teaching, outcomes for pupils and early years provision

'Requires improvement' was the verdict of Ofsted in all six key areas when they carried out a two day inspection in March of Sutton CofE primary school.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists