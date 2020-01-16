Ely College students smash fundraising target yet again at third 'Charities Day'

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE Archant

Students from Ely College got into the Christmas spirit as they completed a host of challenges to raise more than £4,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

The college's 'Charities Day' made £4,285 as students came up with ideas for stalls in a bid to raise as much money as possible for their house charities.

This total beat the amount of over £3,000 raised at the previous fundraising event, which is part of the college's PLEDGES project.

A post on social media from Ely College said: "Ely College raised a grand total of £4,285 in December. This beats last year's total by a substantial amount!

"We are very proud of our students and wider community who made this happen.

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

"As always, a huge thank you to those at home who support this unique PLEDGES and Futures Day with pocket money and props."

The college's PLEDGES project allows students to work together to make informed decisions about their futures and help others.

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE

You may also want to watch: