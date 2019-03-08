Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver's prom
PUBLISHED: 16:41 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 15 July 2019
Mark Westley Photography
Students dressed to impress as Soham Village College's class of 2019 shone in the spotlight at their leaver's prom.
The glamorous crowd arrived on the red carpet in style in vehicles ranging from a royal horse and carriage to a go kart.
The theme of 'Frank Sinatra's A Swingin' Affair' saw students don ballroom dresses and bowties to dance the night away with their dates.
Jocelyn Whittle, PA at Soham Village College, said: "The red carpet saw students parade their outfits and pose for a professional photo.
"It was lovely to see the students catching up with one another and appreciating each other's outfits in the sunshine.
"There was a wonderful atmosphere with warmth and happiness all round, students and staff thoroughly enjoyed themselves and were left wanting more."
The performing arts centre was transformed as students had the opportunity to create memories, take advantage of the photo booths, dance the night and chill out in the lounge.
The prom took place on Friday June 28.
As voted for by the Class of 2019
Prom King Jacob Robinson
Prom Queen Lily Everden
Best Dressed Boy Jacob Daniels
Best Dressed Girl Maisie Smith
As voted for by the teachers
Best Dressed Boys Jacob Daniels
George Peachey
Best Dressed Girls Elli-Rae Quinn-Nicolls
Francesca Gallai
Best Arrival Ollie Lupton-Pike & Maia Capp
Nosiest Arrival Manual Sanna
Best 'A Swingin Affair' Outfit Rhys Trotman
Best Right Hand Person Tom Bucknall