Gallery

Students swing in the spotlight at Soham Village College leaver's prom

Beth, Anna, Maddison and Jasmine at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Mark Westley Photography

Students dressed to impress as Soham Village College's class of 2019 shone in the spotlight at their leaver's prom.

Libby and Izzy at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Libby and Izzy at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

The glamorous crowd arrived on the red carpet in style in vehicles ranging from a royal horse and carriage to a go kart.

The theme of 'Frank Sinatra's A Swingin' Affair' saw students don ballroom dresses and bowties to dance the night away with their dates.

Jocelyn Whittle, PA at Soham Village College, said: "The red carpet saw students parade their outfits and pose for a professional photo.

"It was lovely to see the students catching up with one another and appreciating each other's outfits in the sunshine.

Ethan and Manuel at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Ethan and Manuel at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

"There was a wonderful atmosphere with warmth and happiness all round, students and staff thoroughly enjoyed themselves and were left wanting more."

The performing arts centre was transformed as students had the opportunity to create memories, take advantage of the photo booths, dance the night and chill out in the lounge.

The prom took place on Friday June 28.

As voted for by the Class of 2019

Lottie and Mrs Daniels at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Lottie and Mrs Daniels at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Prom King Jacob Robinson

Prom Queen Lily Everden

Best Dressed Boy Jacob Daniels

Best Dressed Girl Maisie Smith

Maia and Ollie at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Maia and Ollie at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

As voted for by the teachers

Best Dressed Boys Jacob Daniels

George Peachey

Best Dressed Girls Elli-Rae Quinn-Nicolls

Libby and Jacob at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Libby and Jacob at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Francesca Gallai

Best Arrival Ollie Lupton-Pike & Maia Capp

Nosiest Arrival Manual Sanna

Best 'A Swingin Affair' Outfit Rhys Trotman

Lily Everden at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Lily Everden at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Best Right Hand Person Tom Bucknall

Kyran, Jasmina and Jacob at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Kyran, Jasmina and Jacob at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

George and Charlotte at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley George and Charlotte at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Kaya and Rhys at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Kaya and Rhys at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Fran and Ethan at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Fran and Ethan at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Elli-Rae and Ben at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Elli-Rae and Ben at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Arriving in style at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Arriving in style at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Masie and Callum at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Masie and Callum at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

Decorations and celebrations at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley Decorations and celebrations at Soham Village College Prom 2019. Picture: Mark Westley

