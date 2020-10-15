Students and staff sent home after Covid-19 case at Littleport & East Cambridgeshire Academy

All Year 10 students and staff members at Littleport & East Cambridgeshire Academy (LECA) have been sent home after “a member of our school community” tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesman for the Active Learning Trust, which manages LECA, said: “A member of our school community has received a positive test result for Covid-19.

“Following guidance from Public Health England, as a precautionary measure we have sent all Year 10 students and eight members of staff home to self-isolate.

“All will return to school after the half-term break.”

The spokesman said parents have been updated and those students self-isolating will receive home schooling, while the school remains open for all other students who will be taught in class bubbles.

He added: “We want to provide reassurance that though this may cause concern, the health and wellbeing of our students and colleagues is our top priority, and the school remains a safe place to learn for our students.

“We thank all parents, students and staff for their continued support at this time.”