Ely Standard > News

Youngsters inspired by special call from award-winning author

Katie Woodcock

Published: 6:00 AM March 16, 2022
Ely St Mary's Junior School arranged for its students to have a zoom call with Anthony Horowitz

Ely St Mary's Junior School arranged for its students to have a zoom call with award-winning author Anthony Horowitz (bottom right), where he talked about how he became an author. - Credit: Ely St Mary's Junior School

Students at a school in Ely have been inspired to put pen to paper after receiving a special call from a world-famous author. 

Pupils at Ely St Mary’s Junior School took part in a video call with author and TV producer Anthony Horowitz where he talked about how he became an author and the process of adapting his stories for television.

The zoom call, arranged by Year 5 teacher Tom Greenwood, formed part of the school’s World Book Day celebrations.

Rebecca Gilpin-Davies, the school’s English lead, said: “As well as sharing some of his favourite extracts from the Alex Rider series, Anthony read a number of stories written by our pupils. 

“He was full of praise for their imagination and writing talent.” 

In the run up to World Book Day, students were also given the challenge of illustrating their own book.

“More than 20 pupils' achievements were recognised with the gift of a book token for the local bookshop, Toppings,” said Rebecca. 

More than 20 pupils became ‘Word Millionaires’ at Ely St Mary’s Junior School

More than 20 pupils from Ely St Mary's Junior School received the gift of a book token after taking on the challenge of illustrating their own book. - Credit: Ely St Mary's Junior School


