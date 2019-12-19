Students get in the Christmas spirit at Ely College by holding charity event

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges. Picture: ELY COLLEGE Archant

A charities fair was held at Ely College with students getting in the Christmas spirit by completing a number of challenges.

Students came up with their own ideas for stalls in a bid to raise as much money as possible for their house charities.

The totals will be announced in the New Year - after everyone finished on a high for the Christmas holidays.

A post on social media from Ely College said: "Hilarious video evidence and the grand totals will be announced in the New Year (we need time to count it all) but for now here's a taste of the fun we've had and the generosity of our students.

"As always a huge thank you to those at home who support this unique PLEDGES and Futures Day with pocket money and props...Merry Christmas one and all!"

The college's PLEDGES project allows students to work together to make informed decisions about their futures and help others.

