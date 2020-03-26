Advanced search

King’s Ely ‘over the moon’ after qualifying for national maths challenge finals

PUBLISHED: 12:05 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:06 26 March 2020

The King’s Ely maths challenge team who qualified for the national finals. Picture: KING’S ELY

Mathematicians from King’s Ely defied the competition to qualify for the national finals of the UK team maths challenge.

King's Ely student Eleanor MacGillivray has attended a UK mathematics training camp in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELYKing's Ely student Eleanor MacGillivray has attended a UK mathematics training camp in Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY

The team of junior pupils Yanki Ertem and Anna Ost, alongside senior students John Lau and James MacGillivray competed in the regional finals at The King’s School in Peterborough this month.

More than 1,700 schools entered the first stages of the competition, with King’s Ely one of just 88 schools to qualify for the showpiece event, due to be held in London later this year.

Audrienne Bezzina, head of mathematics at King’s Ely Senior, said: “They knew they had done well but they did not think they had done well enough to win, so we were all over the moon.”

The success comes after year 11 student Eleanor MacGillivray was selected to attend the UK Mathematics Trust Olympiad training camp in Cambridge after earning impressive results in several mathematics competitions.

