Students offered chance to boost handball careers thanks to college scholarship

Impington International College has added a handball scholarship to their existing scholars programme, in partnership with Cambridge Handball Club. Picture: SUPPLIED/CONSCIOUS COMMUNICATIONS Archant

Students at a village college have been offered a chance to progress their handball careers while gaining support in their education as part of a new scholarship.

Impington International College has announced the addition of a handball scholarship to their existing scholars programme, in partnership with Cambridge Handball Club.

From September 2021, students at the sixth form college can apply for the scholarship, which will cover membership costs and see students participate in specialist handball training three times a week.

Sports scholars will also be given university application support, including tips for applying for higher education overseas, plus the chance to represent men’s and women’s teams in the England Handball Premier League and play in regional matches.

Jo Sale, vice-principal at Impington International College, said: “Our new handball scholarship is a fantastic opportunity for our students to tailor their education to their passions and make their sixth form experience one to remember.

“Too often we see 16-year olds limiting their choices post-GCSE but, with this offering, our handball scholars will be able to train alongside their studies, gaining from a practical approach to education, while achieving academic excellence.”

As part of the sports scholarship programme, students have the choice to study an International Baccalaureate (IB), a diploma programme, a career-related programme or a BTEC Extended Diploma in Sport, with all options tailored to students’ interests and future progress.

The handball scholarship will complement other programmes, such as boys’ and girls’ football in partnership with Norwich City FC, as time within the college day will be available for students to access training equipment and gym facilities.

Ms Sale added: “We are proud of our international cohort at Impington International College and hope that with this new offering, we will be able to welcome more students into our community.

“Anyone who wishes to relocate to Cambridge to take up this opportunity will be offered support with finding accommodation with a host family in the local area, from our dedicated student support team.”

Impington International College has been offering IB programmes for 30 years and was crowned the UK’s top non-selective IB provider in the Sunday Times Parent Power list of 2020.

The college is running a virtual open evening for prospective Year 11 students looking to study at sixth form on Monday, October 19, as well as virtual webinars for parents and a chance to book one-to-one meetings with staff.

To book your place, go to https://impingtonintcol.eventbritestudio.com/ or for more information, visit https://www.impingtoninternational.org.uk/.

