Students told to self-isolate as Ely College confirms Covid-19 case

PUBLISHED: 12:36 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:36 12 October 2020

Ely College principal Simon Warburton: “One student in Year 9 has received a positive test for Covid-19

Thirty-two students at Ely College have been told to self-isolate after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19, the principal has revealed.

The students have been told to stay at home for seven days, while other pupils can still attend the college as normal.

Simon Warburton, principal at Ely College, said: “One student in Year Nine has received a positive test for Covid-19. Following the guidance from Public Health England, and with the specific details of this case in mind, 32 students have been asked to isolate for one week.

“All other students can attend the college as they would do normally, providing they have no symptoms themselves.

“The students who have been asked to isolate will be able to continue their learning from home, and can return to the college on Monday, October 19.”

Mr Warburton added: “It is likely that these events will become more frequent across the region in the coming weeks.”





































