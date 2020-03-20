King’s Ely students in oar-some form at indoor rowing championships

King's Ely students Holly Burke (left) and Jakob Donaubauer won silver medals at the national junior indoor rowing championships.

Rowing students from King’s Ely were in oar-some form at the national junior indoor rowing championships.

The 60-strong team won two silver medals at the Copper Box Arena in London, courtesy of sixth form student Holly Burke and year 11 pupil Jakob Donaubauer.

Year eight pupil Yanki Ertem finished fifth out of 180 competitors and year 10 student Jessica Harding came 11th out of 116 girls, while William Biggs and Bertie Whymark earned 21st and 25th places respectively.

Mia Gray came fifth in the year 11 girls’ race, followed by Steph Watson (seventh) and Annie Moore (12th), as Will Buckingham secured a 10th-place finish in the year 11 boys’ event.

In the year eight boys’ team race, King’s Ely earned ninth spot in the relay out of 84 crews.

The school’s boat club train on the River Great Ouse. A King’s Ely spokesperson said: “With arguably the best stretch of river for rowing in the country, it is not surprising that King’s Ely has been a strong force in UK rowing for many years.”