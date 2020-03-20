Advanced search

King’s Ely students in oar-some form at indoor rowing championships

PUBLISHED: 11:22 20 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:22 20 March 2020

King’s Ely students Holly Burke (left) and Jakob Donaubauer won silver medals at the national junior indoor rowing championships. Picture: KING’S ELY

King’s Ely students Holly Burke (left) and Jakob Donaubauer won silver medals at the national junior indoor rowing championships. Picture: KING’S ELY

Archant

Rowing students from King’s Ely were in oar-some form at the national junior indoor rowing championships.

The 60-strong team won two silver medals at the Copper Box Arena in London, courtesy of sixth form student Holly Burke and year 11 pupil Jakob Donaubauer.

Year eight pupil Yanki Ertem finished fifth out of 180 competitors and year 10 student Jessica Harding came 11th out of 116 girls, while William Biggs and Bertie Whymark earned 21st and 25th places respectively.

Mia Gray came fifth in the year 11 girls’ race, followed by Steph Watson (seventh) and Annie Moore (12th), as Will Buckingham secured a 10th-place finish in the year 11 boys’ event.

You may also want to watch:

In the year eight boys’ team race, King’s Ely earned ninth spot in the relay out of 84 crews.

The school’s boat club train on the River Great Ouse. A King’s Ely spokesperson said: “With arguably the best stretch of river for rowing in the country, it is not surprising that King’s Ely has been a strong force in UK rowing for many years.”

Most Read

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting households

Scammers have been knocking on doors, claiming to provide coronavirus testing kits.

‘Exceptional, challenging and unprecedented’ says our mayor as residents of Ely and East Cambridgeshire show remarkable community resilience

'In this time of crisis, we need ways to support each other'. The message friom Ely Cathedral where a Facebook Group to connect people who want to help and people who need support.Picture; ELY CATHEDRAL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Most Read

Warnings of rogue ‘community helpers’ targeting households

Scammers have been knocking on doors, claiming to provide coronavirus testing kits.

‘Exceptional, challenging and unprecedented’ says our mayor as residents of Ely and East Cambridgeshire show remarkable community resilience

'In this time of crisis, we need ways to support each other'. The message friom Ely Cathedral where a Facebook Group to connect people who want to help and people who need support.Picture; ELY CATHEDRAL

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Coronavirus pandemic: More than 20 schools close or partially close in Cambridgeshire and decided on ‘case-by-case’ basis

11 Cambridgeshire schools have closed or partially closed because of measures put in place over coronavirus. Photo: PA

Coronavirus in Cambridgeshire remains at seven cases

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Doddington Hospital near March, Cambs.

Latest from the Ely Standard

RSPCA reassures animal lovers across Cambridgeshire it is business as usual during coronavirus pandemic

The RSPCA has said animals will continue to be rescued and rehomed despite the coronavirus pandemic. Pictures: RSPCA

Police begin week-long knife crime crackdown following rise across Cambridgeshire

Police are starting a week-long crackdown in knife crime in Cambridgeshire. Picture: Archant

Coronavirus: beer and music fesival cancelled due to virus fears

The Red Rooster Festival will now take place in September

Here is the list of key workers as schools set to close

Boris Johnson received flack for telling people to 'stay away' from businesses without telling them to shut explicitly. Picture: Leon Neal/PA Wire

Blood donations needed in Cambridgeshire to support the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak

The NHS Blood and Transplant are seeking donations in Cambridge PICTURE: NHS
Drive 24