Talented Ely students release electronic dance music EP

Ely students have released an album they hope will be picked up by mainstream electronic dance music fans. Picture: CAMBRIDGE REGIONAL COLLEGE. Archant

Two Ely students have released an album they hope will be picked up by mainstream electronic dance music fans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Cobie Seymour (known as Palxce) and James Calladine (known as Martian), both 19, have created a four-track album that could rival most tunes in the top 50 music scene of 2019.

Taking inspiration from genres including drum n bass, trap, deep house, dubstep, and future dance, the pair call themselves PXXL and the album is entitled Damage.

It is available on all major streaming sites including Apple and Spotify.

The EP is also available for physical purchase on their Band Camp website.

Cobie, a music student who has just completed his studies at Cambridge Regional College, said: "I want to be very versatile in what I do in terms of genres and make it appeal to a wide audience.

"I'm working hard to get different music produced with PXXL, and under my solo name Palxce. Damage has four tracks and there's more lined up.

"My biggest inspiration is Skrillex and Diplo.

"Tracks may take up to four days or maybe a couple of hours, they're all different, but the one thing in common is my passion for this."

You may also want to watch:

Cobie and James both live in Ely and were formerly students at Ely College.

Cobie has no background in music and in fact began at Cambridge Regional College studying media for a year before switching.

With a music video and promotional shots taken during a trip to New York, Cobie's plans are all about pushing his music during a gap year before going to Leeds University to study music production.

The album is released on Rogue, a label that is run by staff at Cambridge Regional College.

Ashley Jones, music tutor at Cambridge Regional College, said: "PXXL has got a nice concept of syncopation and rhythm which really separates them from other artists.

"We sign 15 acts a year to the label. We only sign the best of the best students. The work PXXL do is impressive. Very now."

Vocals are by CRC music students Guy Ellis and Sebastian Peel.

Ashley added: "Students either come from a traditional performance background or a production background.

"Enthusiasm is the thing that gets people through in their learning. We have some amazing students here all passionate about what they do."

Listen to the links here: www.rogue-label.com/ and https://soundcloud.com/pxxlmusic