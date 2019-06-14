Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Talented Ely students release electronic dance music EP

14 June, 2019 - 14:13
Ely students have released an album they hope will be picked up by mainstream electronic dance music fans. Picture: CAMBRIDGE REGIONAL COLLEGE.

Ely students have released an album they hope will be picked up by mainstream electronic dance music fans. Picture: CAMBRIDGE REGIONAL COLLEGE.

Archant

Two Ely students have released an album they hope will be picked up by mainstream electronic dance music fans.

Cobie Seymour (known as Palxce) and James Calladine (known as Martian), both 19, have created a four-track album that could rival most tunes in the top 50 music scene of 2019.

Taking inspiration from genres including drum n bass, trap, deep house, dubstep, and future dance, the pair call themselves PXXL and the album is entitled Damage.

It is available on all major streaming sites including Apple and Spotify.

The EP is also available for physical purchase on their Band Camp website.

Cobie, a music student who has just completed his studies at Cambridge Regional College, said: "I want to be very versatile in what I do in terms of genres and make it appeal to a wide audience.

"I'm working hard to get different music produced with PXXL, and under my solo name Palxce. Damage has four tracks and there's more lined up.

"My biggest inspiration is Skrillex and Diplo.

"Tracks may take up to four days or maybe a couple of hours, they're all different, but the one thing in common is my passion for this."

You may also want to watch:

Cobie and James both live in Ely and were formerly students at Ely College.

Cobie has no background in music and in fact began at Cambridge Regional College studying media for a year before switching.

With a music video and promotional shots taken during a trip to New York, Cobie's plans are all about pushing his music during a gap year before going to Leeds University to study music production.

The album is released on Rogue, a label that is run by staff at Cambridge Regional College.

Ashley Jones, music tutor at Cambridge Regional College, said: "PXXL has got a nice concept of syncopation and rhythm which really separates them from other artists.

"We sign 15 acts a year to the label. We only sign the best of the best students. The work PXXL do is impressive. Very now."

Vocals are by CRC music students Guy Ellis and Sebastian Peel.

Ashley added: "Students either come from a traditional performance background or a production background.

"Enthusiasm is the thing that gets people through in their learning. We have some amazing students here all passionate about what they do."

Listen to the links here: www.rogue-label.com/ and https://soundcloud.com/pxxlmusic

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Most Read

£1,000 reward to catch ‘heartless’ thieves who trashed Littleport home of 77-year-old while in hospital

A £1000 reward is being offered to catch the heartless thieves who trashed the house of a 77-year-old man in Littleport – even urinating on his bed – while he was in hospital. Picture: MARK TAYLOR.

Cocaine-fuelled driver slams into telegraph pole in Soham

The driver of this van was arrested after they tested positive for cocaine in Soham. Picture: TWITTER / BCH POLICING

More than £2,000 worth of tools stolen from Cambridgeshire learning disability charity as thieves break in overnight

The Edmund Trust chairty workshop in Milton that was targeted by thieves who stole around �2,000 worth of tools. Picture: GOOGLE / EDMUND TRUST

Ely Hero Awards 2019: Here are your courageous and compassionate finalists

The finalists of this year’s Ely Hero Awards have been revealed after judges had the agonising task of whittling down nominations. Maisie Prigg and Louise Drake are pictured. Picture: SUPPLIED

Drugs seized and ‘dangerous driving’ all in a night’s work for police in Littleport

Police officers had a busy Saturday night in Littleport as they seized drugs during a stop and search before dealing with a motorist who was driving in a dangerous manner.

Latest from the Ely Standard

‘Very happy with result’ says agent after couple from East Camnbridgeshire win appeal to build four houses that council refused

Gravel End, Coveney, where four homes can now be built after East Cambridgeshire Council lost an appeal. Picture; GOOGLE

A10 access from business park at Littleport substandard agrees Planning Inspectorate as they refuse appeal for travel firm to build new workshop

Lords Travel at Littleport want to build a 15x1x 6.7 metre high commercial unit adjacent to their development on the Saxon Business Park at Littleport. The council refused it, now they have lost an appeal. Access to A10 is blamed. Picture; FACEBOOK

Mayor Palmer refuses to hand over extra cash for delayed Kings Dyke crossing and says he has ‘no confidence’ in county council management of the project

Kings Dyke Whittlesey where a replacement bridge is again threatened by delays after costs rise. Mayor James Palmer has criticised the county council project management of the replacement scheme. Picture; ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire County Council leader secures new rent-free headquarters in China to boost trade opportunities

Cllr Count officially opens the new Cambridgeshire office in Yangzhou City, China. Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE COUNTY COUNCIL

Talented Ely students release electronic dance music EP

Ely students have released an album they hope will be picked up by mainstream electronic dance music fans. Picture: CAMBRIDGE REGIONAL COLLEGE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists