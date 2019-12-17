Students from Witchford donate food, toiletries and gifts to Ely Foodbank
PUBLISHED: 17:06 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:06 17 December 2019
Archant
Students from Witchford Village College set up a reverse Advent calendar to donate food, toiletries and gifts to help Ely Foodbank.
They decided that they wanted to help the cause at this time of year and spread a little Christmas cheer.
College house managers came up with idea in the lead up to the end of term.
For their generosity, students were rewarded with a RAK (Random Act of Kindness) which equates to house points for their house.
All RAK's were entered into a prize drawer where one winner from each House received a Cineworld voucher.
A college spokesperson said: "We were absolutely blown away with the amount of donations made and our hope of spreading a little cheer has grown to a large amount of cheer, exceeding our expectations by far."
Cathy Wright, manager of the foodbank, visited to accept the donations, which were handed over by the house captains.