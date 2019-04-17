Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

King's Ely students donate Easter eggs to local foodbank

17 April, 2019 - 10:35
Girls in Withburga House at King’s Ely Senior decided to collect Easter eggs to donate to Ely Foodbank. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Girls in Withburga House at King's Ely Senior decided to collect Easter eggs to donate to Ely Foodbank. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

King’s Ely students helped to put a smile on the face of local people in need by donating Easter eggs to their local foodbank.

Girls in Withburga House at King's Ely Senior decided to collect Easter eggs to donate to Ely Foodbank again this year in time for the Easter weekend.

Students, staff, families and friends of King's Ely went all out to support the campaign, resulting in dozens eggs of all shapes and sizes being donated.

A spokeswoman for Ely Foodbank said: “Thank you so much to everyone at King's Ely for the Easter egg donation.

“We are already passing on your eggs to families who would normally go without such treats. You have really helped to make a difference.

Ely Foodbank was launched in 2012 by local churches working in partnership with a diverse range of organisations and members of the public across the city.

To find out how you can support Ely Foodbank, visit https://ely.foodbank.org.uk/

Most Read

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Planning committee chairman will stand aside as East Cambs meet to determine its own bid for 500 homes at Kennett - a decision with massive consequences

Site where new houses will be built looks to swamp Kennett, Kennett, Newmarket Monday 15 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Most Read

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

LETTER: Here’s why I think cyclists in Ely are not getting such a good deal - and as for those cycle lanes forget it!

Back Hill Ely which has a limited and not satisfactory route through for cyclists says our correspondent. Picture: PAOLA TRIMARCO

LETTER: Council’s ‘obstructive attitude’ has made exhibiting in Ely very difficult and uncomfortable for me

The Babylon Gallery in Ely is offering people another chance to “re-enter the absurd world of Mack Mathod Cereal Absurdist” – and entry is free.

Some of those taking part in the latest Ely Runners Club beginners course give it the highest of praise - ‘brilliant and I loved it’ says one

Ely Runners Club has just completed its popular beginners course, which is led by qualified coaches; it is being repeated in June 2019. To get a place on the course, or to find out more information, contact Justin at beginners@elyrunners.co.uk. Don Abeysekera Picture; ELY RUNNERS CLUB

Planning committee chairman will stand aside as East Cambs meet to determine its own bid for 500 homes at Kennett - a decision with massive consequences

Site where new houses will be built looks to swamp Kennett, Kennett, Newmarket Monday 15 April 2019. Picture by Terry Harris.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Victim threatened with hammer and wheel brace took refuge in Littleport Co-op, court told, but followed in by would-be attackers

The Harley Davidson monument in Littleport where a couple made threats brandishing a hammer and a wheel brace. The victim fled to the nearby Co-op. Picture: ARCHANT

The House on Cold Hill at Cambridge Arts Theatre is a ghost story inspired by true life events

The House on Cold Hill is at the Cambridge Arts Theatre

Do you recognise this man? CCTV released in Ely burglary investigation

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Ely where a car, iPhone two wallets and a watch were stolen from a house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

King’s Ely students donate Easter eggs to local foodbank

Girls in Withburga House at King’s Ely Senior decided to collect Easter eggs to donate to Ely Foodbank. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Three, two, one and Three Counties Running Club members are GO!

It was a fantastic weekend of running for Three Counties Running Club Members. TCRC saw the Lone Ranger, the Dynamic Duo and the Terrific Trio racing in marathons. Picture: CLUB.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists