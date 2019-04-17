King's Ely students donate Easter eggs to local foodbank

King’s Ely students helped to put a smile on the face of local people in need by donating Easter eggs to their local foodbank.

Girls in Withburga House at King's Ely Senior decided to collect Easter eggs to donate to Ely Foodbank again this year in time for the Easter weekend.

Students, staff, families and friends of King's Ely went all out to support the campaign, resulting in dozens eggs of all shapes and sizes being donated.

A spokeswoman for Ely Foodbank said: “Thank you so much to everyone at King's Ely for the Easter egg donation.

“We are already passing on your eggs to families who would normally go without such treats. You have really helped to make a difference.

Ely Foodbank was launched in 2012 by local churches working in partnership with a diverse range of organisations and members of the public across the city.

To find out how you can support Ely Foodbank, visit https://ely.foodbank.org.uk/