Stay safe online mobile phone app developed by students with Cambridgeshire Police

DCI of Cambs Police, Martin Brunning, with policing students at Cambridge Regional College. Carmen Jolly, 19, of Cambridge, Jasmine Ellis, 19, of Bishops Stortford, Harriet Smith, 20, of Cambridge, James Guiver, 18 of Bishops Stortford and Joe Dockerill, 19, of Soham. Picture: KATH SANSOM Archant

A teenager from Soham has joined forces with fellow students to create a mobile phone app to help people stay safe on social media sites.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joe Dockerill, who attends Cambridge Regional College, designed the cyber safe advice tool as part of a project with Cambridgeshire Police.

The tool, set to become a mobile phone app, gives step by step guides to staying safe on social media sites including Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

You may also want to watch:

It is hoped the pioneering initiative will be rolled out to police forces across the UK.

Joe is one of five students on the Higher National Certificate in Policing course have worked closely with the county's force to come up with a range of strategies to make surfing safer.

Detective chief superintendent Martin Brunning, said: "I'm hopeful it will eventually be embraced on a national level."

To find out more about the app visit: https://www.camre.ac.uk/public-uniformed-services/keeping-safe-online/