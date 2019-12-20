Festive students collect donations for Soham Hygiene Bank

Festive students collect donations for Soham Hygiene Bank. Pictured is Deion Hobbs, Poppy Baines, Mrs Ali Daniels, Mollie Edwards, Pheonix Finley and Eileen Smith. Picture: SVC Archant

It was a chance to enjoy the season for Soham Village College students who held a Get Festive Day to help people in need.

Students wore a Christmas jumper while asking for donations for the newly-founded Soham Hygiene Bank.

This charity collects both household and personal cleaning products - everything from washing up liquid, toilet rolls, washing powder, to deodorant, shower gel, shampoo, toothpaste and also new underwear/socks for children.

The hygiene bank also supports the food bank and the college with personal supplies for students whose families are experiencing hard times.

"In total we filled more than 15 large boxes with items ranging from nappies to washing up liquid through to deodorant and shampoo," Jocelyn Whittle said.

"We will be continuing to collect items throughout the year and donations can be brought to student services."

The event took place on the last day of term December 17.