Two East Cambridgeshire students are winners at annual engineering awards

Left to right student Andrew Curtis, IET treasurer Vernon Boyd, engineering tutor, Bassam Omar, IET chairman Phillip Zimgast, CRC Principal Mark Robertson, student Josh Carter. Picture: KATH SANSOM Archant

Two students from East Cambridgeshire have been praised for their achievements during a presentation by a prestigious engineering institution.

Cambridge Regional College students Josh Carter, 22, of Witcham, and Andrew Curtis, 52, of Ely, were announced as winners of the annual awards from The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

They will receive their official certificates in a ceremony at Cambridge University in October along with fellow student Garry Reed, 46, of Saffron Walden.

The trio are electrical engineering students on the HNC course at the college.

Josh is a multi-skilled engineer with GPS Pipes of Huntingdon, and came to study the HNC to further his education.

He said: "It's broadened my knowledge. The facilities are good at CRC and it was good to be part of a programme with a definite learning plan in place."

Andrew is an electrical technician manager with Inca in Cambridge and enjoys widening his knowledge with a range of different courses.

He said: "This time I wanted a course that would complement my work and this one has been perfect."

Philip Zimgast, chair of the Cambridge IET, said: "It was a real pleasure to meet Gary, Josh and Andrew and to announce their receipt of IET awards for their excellent achievements at CRC.

"All three have shown great commitment to their work and studies and growing technical knowledge, all of which are important to success in the engineering profession.

"I wish them success in the future and would encourage them to make use of other support and opportunities the IET can offer them in their professional lives."

HE Electronic Engineering course Tutor Dr Bassam Omar thanked Philip Zimgast, the IET manager, for the continuous support for CRC engineer learners.

Bassam said: "The IET provides cash prizes and award certificates which reward our learners for their achievement.

"We are extremely lucky to have motivated learners who work extremely hard and have high attendance records despite work and family commitments.

"They have achieved distinction in every unit which confirms the deep learning and understanding of the subject."