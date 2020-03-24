Gallery

King’s Ely take part in a feast of fun to recognise British Science Week

Students and staff from King's Ely took part in a feast of activities to celebrate British Science Week.

Students and staff from King’s Ely took part in a feast of events and activities to recognise British Science Week.

The week-long programme, which recognises all things Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM), kicked off with the annual Osmond Lecture, held to mark the career of science teacher Leonard Osmond who taught at the school for over 40 years.

Hundreds of students, staff, families and friends packed into Ely Cathedral for the lecture delivered by Dr Patricia Fara, historian of science at the University of Cambridge, who spoked about ‘Science past and present’ Does gender matter?’

Pupils also got involved with a host of experiments, including making pink-coloured elephant’s toothpaste, during the science fair.

Meanwhile, sixth form students took part in a global warming debate, with six King’s Ely parents giving talks ranging from veterinary practice to oncology as part of the ‘Science in the Professional World’ series.

Ned Kittoe (left), head of science at King's Ely Senior and Dr Patricia Fara, historian of science at the University of Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY Ned Kittoe (left), head of science at King's Ely Senior and Dr Patricia Fara, historian of science at the University of Cambridge. Picture: KING'S ELY

