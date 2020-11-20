Student goes pink in fundraiser to support worthy cause

Jake Earl-Clarke (pictured) has already smashed his �100 fundraising target as he prepares to dye his hair pink for the charity helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK Archant

A 15-year-old student whose nan is being treated for cancer wants to give back to the charity supporting her by dying his hair pink.

Jake Earl-Clarke from Little Downham is fundraising for Maggie’s, which has been helping his grandmother with treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge since 2019.

Jake, who studies at Ely College, said he will dye his hair pink if he raised his £100 target by Saturday, November 28 and, although this is his first fundraiser, he has already smashed that total.

Michelle Dennett-Cook, Jake’s mum, said: “Although the colour of the charity is teal, pink is widely associated with cancer research.

“Maggie’s helped with choosing a wig, a make-up session and help with family. Whilst having treatment, my dad has attended the centre for a cup of tea and a chat about how things are going.”

Michelle said that Jake is hoping to build on his total before he dyes his hair on November 28.

She added: “Jake’s happy that he’s passed his original target and I’m very proud of him for taking this on himself. All of his family are behind him and it’s a great cause to send money too!”

To donate, visit Jake’s JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/3nMaKS1.

