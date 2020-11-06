Student a finalist in Thailand fashion design competition

Namo Sajarattanachote (pictured), a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY Archant

A sixth-form student has been named as one of 10 finalists in one of Thailand’s largest fashion design competitions.

Namo Sajarattanachote (pictured), a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY Namo Sajarattanachote (pictured), a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY

Namo Sajarattanachote has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition, which raises awareness about how polyester waste can be used to create inspiring designs, as well as showcasing new skills.

Namo, who studies at King’s Ely, was selected by competition sponsor Indorama Ventures PCL to attend eco-design workshops which provide professional design skills, using this knowledge to produce their upcycled design collection at the final event.

Alison Rhodes, director of art at King’s Ely, said: “Namo is passionate about design and it is wonderful that his creative talents are being recognised in this way.

“For this year’s competition, designers had to submit a fashion collection containing one conceptual design and two ready-to-wear designs, all online.

Namo Sajarattanachote, a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY Namo Sajarattanachote, a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY

“They were also required to show how 60 per cent of the garment could be made of recycled materials.

“Namo has done exceptionally well to reach the finals and we wish him well in showcasing his creations at the runway show events over the forthcoming weeks.”

For more information about the RECO competition, visit: https://www.indoramaventures.com/en/updates/reco-young-designer?year=2020.