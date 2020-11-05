Advanced search

Ely student impresses judges to reach finals of national designer competition

PUBLISHED: 16:33 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:33 05 November 2020

Namo Sajarattanachote (pictured), a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY

Namo Sajarattanachote (pictured), a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY

Archant

A sixth form student has been named as one of 10 finalists in one of Thailand’s largest fashion design competitions.

Namo Sajarattanachote (pictured), a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELYNamo Sajarattanachote (pictured), a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY

Namo Sajarattanachote has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition, which raises awareness about how polyester waste can be used to create inspiring designs, as well as showcasing new skills.

Namo, who studies at King’s Ely, was selected by competition sponsor Indorama Ventures PCL to attend eco-design workshops which provide professional design skills, using this knowledge to produce their upcycled design collection at the final event.

Alison Rhodes, director of art at King’s Ely, said: “Namo is passionate about design and it is wonderful that his creative talents are being recognised in this way.

“For this year’s competition, designers had to submit a fashion collection containing one conceptual design and two ready-to-wear designs, all online.

Namo Sajarattanachote, a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELYNamo Sajarattanachote, a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY

MORE: New double scull named in honour of dedicated King’s Ely rowing coach

“They were also required to show how 60 per cent of the garment could be made of recycled materials.

“Namo has done exceptionally well to reach the finals and we wish him well in showcasing his creations at the runway show events over the forthcoming weeks.”

For more information about the RECO competition, visit: https://www.indoramaventures.com/en/updates/reco-young-designer?year=2020.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ely Standard. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Princess Royal visits fast expanding pharmaceuticals company

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Village stands defiant in lockdown as it prepares to remember the fallen

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Stunning handmade poppy display made from plastic bottles appears on roundabout

This stunning Remembrance Day poppy display appeared on a roundabout in Sutton overnight. Picture: Simon Pearce

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Couple decide on Saturday to marry ahead of lockdown - and 24 hours later they do just that

Jo and Mathew get married at break neck speed after arranging the wedding in 24hrs so they could be married before lockdown, Witcham, Ely Sunday 01 November 2020. Picture by Terry Harris.

Princess Royal visits fast expanding pharmaceuticals company

CambCol in Littleport hosted a visit from the Princess Royal on Tuesday November 3rd.The company has grown massively since the beginning of the year after diversifying to produce hand sanitiser in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Picture; Shaun Scott Photography.

County council provides light relief to A142 improvements after listening to public opinion

Here's the proposed new lay-out of the A142 access into Lancaster Way business park, Ely, that councillors will vote on. Picture; CAMBS CC

Village stands defiant in lockdown as it prepares to remember the fallen

Littleport will still be holding a socially distanced Remembrance service this year amid new national lockdown measures. Picture: CATHY GIBB-DE SWARTE

Stunning handmade poppy display made from plastic bottles appears on roundabout

This stunning Remembrance Day poppy display appeared on a roundabout in Sutton overnight. Picture: Simon Pearce

Latest from the Ely Standard

Ely student impresses judges to reach finals of national designer competition

Namo Sajarattanachote (pictured), a sixth form student at King’s Ely, has reached the finals of the RECO young designer competition. Picture: KING’S ELY

Runners raise charity cash for heartfelt cause through 5k fundraiser

Littleport runners took part in a socially distanced 5k fundraiser to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness, with some participants handing their medals to those close to them. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE

IWM Duxford temporarily closes due to COVID lockdown

A Hawker Hurricane on display in The Battle of Britain Exhibition in Hangar 4 at IWM Duxford . Picture: IWM

Stunning handmade poppy display made from plastic bottles appears on roundabout

This stunning Remembrance Day poppy display appeared on a roundabout in Sutton overnight. Picture: Simon Pearce

Footballers have it covered as roofing firm sponsors new kit

Littleport Rangers Under 13s have secured the sponsor of Vinall Roofing for the 2020-21 season. Picture: SUPPLIED/LYN GIBB-DE SWARTE