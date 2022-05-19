17-year-old Iain Walker (R) has created a new computer game with his BAFTA nominated lecturer Sam Read (L). - Credit: West Suffolk College

A student from Barway has created a new computer game with his double BAFTA nominated lecturer.

17-year-old Iain Walker, who attends West Suffolk College, joined forces with Sam Read, 31, to design Trolley Problem Inc.

The game starts with an ethical dilemma that sees a trolley rolling down a track that is about to hit five people.

The player can then pull a lever to move down a different track that will see the trolley hit just one person and the idea is to ask the player ‘what would you do?’

Iain – who paid for his work – has enjoyed the process and has found it strange to watch people commenting on it.

He said: “Professional gamer xQx played it and 77,000 people engaged with it. It was cool.”

Sam, who has previously received BAFTA nominations for games called Splemy and Gang Beasts, launched Trolley Problem Inc in April and is hopeful of picking up more awards in the future.

“Trolley Problem Inc is a comedy that has lots of educational information in there if you want to find it,” he said.

“It took around 18 months to make and I couldn’t have done this without Iain’s expertise.

“His skill set has taken the game to a new level and that’s why I employed him. I couldn’t do what he has done on the technical side of things.”

The game is being sold around the world and has been translated into 11 languages.

Sam added: “Overall, we’ve had really great reviews and in one part of the game we suggest people should reach out to someone they know who they haven’t spoken to in a while.

“Someone messaged me saying they had re-connected with a grandparent thanks to that message, so things like that are bigger than the game itself.

Iain finishes his course in June and will then be pursing his own projects before trying to get a job at an independent games design company.

He said: “I’ve learnt new skills and I’ve enjoyed the experience. It took several months but I’ve really enjoyed the course and the support and help has been perfect.”

Sam is now working on another project with a student.

If you’re interested in purchasing Trolley Problem Inc, you can buy it for £8.99 via Stream or via the Epic Games Store.