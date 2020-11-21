News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard > News

Jake, 15, will dye his hair pink to support charity that helps his grandmother

person

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:04 AM November 21, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM December 14, 2020
Jake Earl-Clarke (pictured) has already smashed his ?100 fundraising target as he prepares to dye his hair pink for the chari...

Jake Earl-Clarke (pictured) has already smashed his ?100 fundraising target as he prepares to dye his hair pink for the charity helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK - Credit: Archant

A 15-year-old student whose nan is being treated for cancer wants to give back to the charity supporting her by dying his hair pink.

Jake Earl-Clarke (pictured) has already smashed his ?100 fundraising target as he prepares to dye his hair pink for the chari...

Jake Earl-Clarke (pictured) has already smashed his ?100 fundraising target as he prepares to dye his hair pink for the charity helping his nan through cancer treatment. Picture: MICHELLE DENNETT-COOK - Credit: Archant

Jake Earl-Clarke from Little Downham is fundraising for Maggie’s, which has been helping his grandmother with treatment at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge since 2019.

Jake, who studies at Ely College, said he will dye his hair pink if he raised his £100 target by Saturday, November 28 and, although this is his first fundraiser, he has already smashed that total.

Michelle Dennett-Cook, Jake’s mum, said: “Although the colour of the charity is teal, pink is widely associated with cancer research.

“Maggie’s helped with choosing a wig, a make-up session and help with family. Whilst having treatment, my dad has attended the centre for a cup of tea and a chat about how things are going.”

You may also want to watch:

Michelle said that Jake is hoping to build on his total before he dyes his hair on November 28.

She added: “Jake’s happy that he’s passed his original target and I’m very proud of him for taking this on himself. All of his family are behind him and it’s a great cause to send money too!”

To donate, visit Jake’s JustGiving page at: https://bit.ly/3nMaKS1.

Most Read

  1. 1 Couple behind Christmas lights-covered home say they have ‘too many’ festive decorations
  2. 2 Bare knuckle boxer Tyler Goodjohn beats career-threatening injury with comeback win
  3. 3 Covid-19 vaccinations start today for residents over 80-years-old
  1. 4 Cambs missed out on more than £500,000 in active travel funds after ‘botched bid’ by mayor, Labour Party claims
  2. 5 The show must go on! Brass band prepare for virtual Christmas concert
  3. 6 Husband and wife are first to get Covid-19 vaccine at GP practice
  4. 7 US fighter jets narrowly missed gliders and had to take emergency action to avoid mid-air 350mph collision
  5. 8 Memorial run to take place 34 years on after fatal car accident
  6. 9 Company swaps traditional secret Santa for foodbank donations
  7. 10 Welney Wash is now flooded - and motorists try to pass through the water

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Death of Morgan Green of Ely was not murder, say police

John Elworthy

person

Cash collection set up for village postie who ‘goes and above and beyond’

Harry Rutter

person

£27m lets the train take the strain with eight-carriages and 2,000 extra...

John Elworthy

person

Video

Electric fault likely cause of blaze in which two children died and...

Sam Russell

person
Comments powered by Disqus