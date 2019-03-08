£12,000 raised in memory of Soham Town Rangers chairman Stuart Hamilton is donated to Arthur Rank Hospice and Arsenal Foundation

£12,000 raised in memory of Soham Town Rangers chairman Stuart Hamilton is donated to Arthur Rank Hospice and Arsenal Foundation.

More than £12,000 raised in memory of Soham Town Rangers chairman Stuart Hamilton has been donated to two charities.

£3,685 raised in memory of Soham Town Rangers chairman Stuart Hamilton at charity day is donated to the Arsenal Foundation. Picture: GARETH BALDWIN £3,685 raised in memory of Soham Town Rangers chairman Stuart Hamilton at charity day is donated to the Arsenal Foundation. Picture: GARETH BALDWIN

The Stuart Hamilton Testimonial Committee, which was set up after his death in July at the age of 68, presented £8,448.55 to the Arthur Rank Hospice while the Arsenal Foundation received £3,685.10.

Thirty-four people attended the presentation, which was hosted by the local rotary club at The Maids Head pub in Wicken.

The money was raised at a charity day in September at the Rangers' ground in Julius Martin Lane. The day included a match between the Stuart Hamilton XI side and the Arsenal Legends side,

£8,448.55 raised in memory of Soham Town Rangers chairman Stuart Hamilton at charity day is donated to the to the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. Picture: GARETH BALDWIN £8,448.55 raised in memory of Soham Town Rangers chairman Stuart Hamilton at charity day is donated to the to the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity. Picture: GARETH BALDWIN

The Stuart Hamilton XI side was made up of players of the three sides Stuart was associated with locally - Soham, Cambridge City and Histon, whilst the Arsenal team included former players and celebrities.

Stuart's wife Gill thanked the committee for their hard work, Arsenal Football Club for sending a team and Steve Fallon for bringing a team of players together made up of players from Stuart's many clubs.

She also thanked the rotary club for supporting her and the family.

Steve Fallon then presented commemorative framed shirts to Stuart's daughter Amy and to Gill.

Mark Ives, of The Football Association, was thanked for obtaining prizes and Gill thanked everyone that turned out to support the day.

She said: "The event and the support it received is something that would have made Stuart very proud.

"It was a truly amazing day with a fantastic community atmosphere. The amount of money we've raised is way more than I could ever have expected.

"It was Soham and surrounding villages at their best and for that I will always be thankful for helpers, participants, spectators - in fact, everyone.

Mr Hamilton, along with his wife Gill, became involved with the Greens in 2014 when taking over the running of the social club at Julius Martin Lane.

He was then elected as chairman - a role he held until October, 2018 when having to stand down due to ill health.

Mr Hamilton had a long background in football having previously been associated with Histon and Cambridge City, and also held a position on the board of directors of the Southern League.