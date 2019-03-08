Stretham youth project awarded funding from police and crime commissioner

A community centre in Stretham that has helped keep young people away from crime has been awarded a share of £12,000 from a police fund.

Stretham Youth Centre was one of the recipients of this year's Youth and Community Fund supported by Police and Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Jason Ablewhite.

The fund aims to engage young people in positive activities in their community in line with the commissioner's pledge to "support work with young people to divert them away from a life of crime".

The centre was chosen for directing young people away from engaging in anti-social behaviour and low level criminality.

Police and crime commissioner, Jason Ablewhite said: "These projects encourage young people to engage more with their communities and learn new skills along the way.

"It is heart-warming to see how a small amount of money can make such a significant difference and lead to long term benefits for young people and the communities they are part of."

More information about the funding can be found here: https://www.cambridgeshire-pcc.gov.uk/get-involved/funding/