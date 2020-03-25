Advanced search

“We are here to help!” - Leaflets delivered as Stretham self isolates in coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:26 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:26 25 March 2020

Volunteers rally in Stretham, near Ely, to support vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak.

Volunteers rally in Stretham, near Ely, to support vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak.

Google Street View

The joint effort between the parish council and Women’s Institute is offering support to the village community throughout the lockdown.

Kim Bolderson, the parish council clerk, said 1,000 leaflets had been produced and then distributed to every household in the village.

She said: “We have 14-15 volunteers helping with a variety of tasks. There will be people picking up shopping and prescriptions from Haddenham and St Mary’s Surgery in Ely. The primary school is kindly able to offer hot meals that will be delivered.

“We’re here for everyone and we’re really pleased to be working in partnership with the WI.”

She added: “So please contact us if you’re in the village, even if you’re lonely and would like to chat.”

You may also want to watch:

The leaflets that have been delivered read: “If at any point in the next few weeks or months you find that you need someone to help in anyway, e.g. collect groceries, chat on the phone, collect prescriptions, walk the dog, we are here to help!”

It added: “We have volunteers collecting and delivering prescriptions twice a week so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“Thanks to Stretham Primary School we are now able to offer hot meals, during the week to the most vulnerable, who have little or no support. This meal will be delivered by our volunteers.

“If you would like this support or know of anyone who may benefit please get in touch with the parish council.”

To make contact, call the parish council on 07507 597 368 or email clerk@strethampc.org.uk.

- How is your village supporting the community? Email louise.hepburn@archant.co.uk with details.

Most Read

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay home - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

Ely footballer Tom, 18, scores life-changing offers after impressing on and off the pitch

Tom Upshaw (left) from Ely has impressed both on and off the pitch. Picture: FACEBOOK/NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Ely Hero Awards smiliest server nominee in Burwell is caring for his community during coronavirus outbreak

Steve Smith, manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock. Picture: SUBMITTED

Most Read

Huntingdon police officer dismissed after hearing

Huntingdon police officer dismissed from force

“Cafes have to close but this is still being allowed...” - Coffee company criticised for seating area at Ely Market

Silver Oak Coffee have been criticised for its al fresco seating area at Ely Market. Photo not from Saturday March 21.Picture; SILVER OAK

Stay positive, stay healthy and stay home - Charity worker’s advice after living in China’s coronavirus lockdown

The Mabey Family live in China, where the coronavirus outbreak started and offer advice on dealing with home life during a lockdown. Pictured are Claire Mabey, husband Julian and sons Jonathan and Samuel.

Ely footballer Tom, 18, scores life-changing offers after impressing on and off the pitch

Tom Upshaw (left) from Ely has impressed both on and off the pitch. Picture: FACEBOOK/NORWICH CITY REGIONAL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME

Ely Hero Awards smiliest server nominee in Burwell is caring for his community during coronavirus outbreak

Steve Smith, manager of both Co-op stores in Burwell, is making sure he offers a helping hand to residents by having a designated shopping hour for the elderly and posting daily updates on stock. Picture: SUBMITTED

Latest from the Ely Standard

“We are here to help!” - Leaflets delivered as Stretham self isolates in coronavirus lockdown

Volunteers rally in Stretham, near Ely, to support vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak.

Mayor James Palmer’s tribute to the ‘wonderful heroes already shining within our community’

Mayor James Palmer and his tribute to the 'wonderful heroes' within our community

Animals across Cambridgeshire to receive only emergency care from RSPCA during coronavirus lockdown

RSPCA inspector Jaime Godfrey with a baby otter he collected. Picture: RSPCA

Catholic priest from the Fens steps down following historic child sex abuse claims

Our Lady of Good Counsel and St Peter Roman Catholic Church.

People spotted having cars washed and valeted despite ‘Stay At Home’ warning from Government

People have been photographed having their cars washed and valeted at Wisbech Hand Wash on Chapel Road despite a warning to stay at home by the Government. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24