"We are here to help!" - Leaflets delivered as Stretham self isolates in coronavirus lockdown

Volunteers rally in Stretham, near Ely, to support vulnerable during coronavirus outbreak.

The joint effort between the parish council and Women’s Institute is offering support to the village community throughout the lockdown.

Kim Bolderson, the parish council clerk, said 1,000 leaflets had been produced and then distributed to every household in the village.

She said: “We have 14-15 volunteers helping with a variety of tasks. There will be people picking up shopping and prescriptions from Haddenham and St Mary’s Surgery in Ely. The primary school is kindly able to offer hot meals that will be delivered.

“We’re here for everyone and we’re really pleased to be working in partnership with the WI.”

She added: “So please contact us if you’re in the village, even if you’re lonely and would like to chat.”

The leaflets that have been delivered read: “If at any point in the next few weeks or months you find that you need someone to help in anyway, e.g. collect groceries, chat on the phone, collect prescriptions, walk the dog, we are here to help!”

It added: “We have volunteers collecting and delivering prescriptions twice a week so please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“Thanks to Stretham Primary School we are now able to offer hot meals, during the week to the most vulnerable, who have little or no support. This meal will be delivered by our volunteers.

“If you would like this support or know of anyone who may benefit please get in touch with the parish council.”

To make contact, call the parish council on 07507 597 368 or email clerk@strethampc.org.uk.

