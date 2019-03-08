Advanced search

Mayor gets a private tour of Stretham Old Engine ahead of open weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:55 06 September 2019

The Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse received a private tour of Stretham Old Engine ahead of it opening to the public this weekend.

Archant

Mayor Mike Rouse, who was given a tour alongside a member of Metro Rod - which re-connected the river gauge, said: "We were led by Peter Ingram one of the volunteers who preserve this, the earliest and finest example of a land drainage steam engine in the Fens.

"This weekend is an open weekend and there will be one more this month, so do go and see it for yourself.

"It was steam that saved the Fens in the 19th century and at Stretham you can learn how the genius of James Watt harnessed the power of steam without which the land would have gone under water again.

"Stretham Old Engine really is one of the greatest places to find out more about what for many is an unknown story and thanks to the volunteers at the Trust we can now understand more of out heritage.

"Once there were some 100 hundred of these steam engines across the Fens, this is the last of them and one of the most important pieces of our industrial archaeology."

