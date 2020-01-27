Two people 'enter burning people' to rescue neighbour from large bungalow blaze in Stretham

Two hero members of the public rescued their neighbour from a burning bungalow in Stretham on Friday, January 24. Picture: Supplied/Natasha Chalk Supplied/Natasha Chalk

Two brave men entered a burning building to save their neighbour from a burning bungalow in Stretham, firefighters have revealed.

Six crews, from Ely, Littleport, Soham, Cottenham and Cambridge, were called to the blaze on Berry Green at around 10.20pm on Friday, January 24.

One eyewitness told this newspaper: "Serious house fire in Stretham last night.

"Scene attended by air ambulance, police and fire brigade. Occupant airlifted to hospital with serious burns. Rescued by members of public who entered the burning building."

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The crews arrived to find a fire in the lounge of a bungalow.

"Wearing breathing apparatus, firefighters used two hose reels and one jet to extinguish the fire. One casualty was rescued by two members of public prior to firefighters arriving.

"All persons were accounted for and crews returned to their stations by 2.25am. The cause of the fire was accidental - the incident was inspected the next morning."