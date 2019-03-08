Arsonists target two straw stacks near to the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY Archant

Two straw stacks have been deliberately set alight near the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire today.

Local residents have taken to social media to point out that it is the latest in a series of similar arson attacks in recent times.

"There have been at least 10 deliberate fires in the area," one person posted to a local Facebook forum.

Fire crews are at the scene.

Further updates to come.

