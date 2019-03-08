Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Arsonists target two straw stacks near to the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 10:49 06 June 2019

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Archant

Two straw stacks have been deliberately set alight near the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire today.

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Local residents have taken to social media to point out that it is the latest in a series of similar arson attacks in recent times.

"There have been at least 10 deliberate fires in the area," one person posted to a local Facebook forum.

Fire crews are at the scene.

Further updates to come.

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Most Read

Shock as Ely’s Stuntney Bridge is hit AGAIN – ‘Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge’ is struck by large van despite ‘wise up, size up’ warning

This is NOT a mirage… Ely’s Stuntney Bridge really has been hit again and this really is ANOTHER story about it… Picture: SUBMITTED

‘You can’t help stupid’: Your ideas on how to stop Britain’s Most Bashed Bridge claiming another victim in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has been hit more than 120 times since opening. We asked you to come up with ideas on what can be done. Picture(s): ARCHANT

Reports that Radio Cambridgeshire break the bank to sign up ex Heart FM presenter Kev Lawrence for breakfast show ‘pure speculation’ says BBC

Kev Lawrence, former Heart FM breakfast host and made redundant when the station axed its regional presenters, is to join BBC Radio Cambridgeshire to take over their breakfast show. Picture; ARCHIVE

Mayor James Palmer (£75k a year) takes a calculator to newly elected MEP Lucy Nethsingha (£100k a year) and has some questions too

Euro MEP Lucy Nethsingha has hardly had time to settle in but already Mayor James Palmer wants �clarity� over whether she intends to remain a councillor. Picture: ARCHANT

Avoid LGBT Pride Month events, warns Ely pastor, as they “promote a culture and encourage activities that are contrary to Christian faith and morals’

The offending tweet that has now been deleted by Pastor Keith Waters. He says he is considering coming off Twitter altogether.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Small Bore Rifle Club medal from the 1940s recovered by police in Ely - but do you know who it belongs to?

This is the Small Bore Rifle Association medal from the 1940s that has been recovered by police in East Cambridgeshire. Is it yours? Police have it. Picture; ELY POLICE

Arsonists target two straw stacks near to the Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142 in Cambridgeshire

Fire crews are at the scene of two straw stacks fires near the former Mepal Outdoor Centre off the A142. Both fires are thought to have been deliberate. Picture; D HUMPHREY

Our guide on how to enter the ‘winner of winners’ prize at this year’s East Cambridgeshire Business Awards

Ely Standard East Cambs Business Awards 2018 and Editor John Elworthy with the Mayor, Cllr Mike Rouse welcoming guests

Daks Over Duxford mass flight commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

One of the Dakotas taking part in the Daks Over Duxford event at IWM Duxford. Picture: Gerry Weatherhead

Jamie Brown of Archant’s Digital Decoded: Helping businesses grapple with the ‘marketing monster’

Jamie Brown, from the Archant learning and development team, who is leading the series of Digital Decoded seminars. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists